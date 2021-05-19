Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has lost over 22 million jobs. Congress has spent over $6 trillion on various forms of stimulus, but most sectors are now struggling more than ever to find applicants for good-paying jobs.
Questionable federal policies and too many obstacles make it ever-more challenging for businesses to hire Americans. Arbitrary or antiquated government restrictions block some qualified job seekers from earning a good middle-class living, while some fixes are slowed by unelected bureaucrats sitting on policy updates.Thankfully, South Carolina’s 1st District Congresswoman Nancy Mace is tackling one major obstacle hampering a critical link in our economy and daily lives: the trucking industry.
While 49 states today—including South Carolina—permit 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License and operate large vehicles, federal regulations still prohibit them from crossing state lines. This means a 20-year-old trucker can run her rig 426 miles from Charleston to Greenville and back, but she can’t take that same load fifteen miles across the bridge into Savannah, Georgia. Drivers can cover I-85 back and forth across the up-state, but not to Charlotte, North Carolina and back.
Rep. Mace has introduced the DRIVE-Safe Act, which would empower select, qualified younger drivers—those already licensed to drive within their state—to cross state lines and participate in interstate commerce. But more importantly, the DRIVE-Safe Act would first raise safety and training requirements far above today’s standards.
Under the DRIVE-Safe Act, under-21 drivers who’ve successfully passed their skills and knowledge tests and currently hold a CDL would be able to apply for a rigorous apprenticeship program requiring 400 hours of additional on-duty training and 240 hours of driving time accompanied by an experienced driver in the cab. All trucks would equipped with the most-advanced safety technology, including active braking collision mitigation systems, video event capture and a speed governor set at 65 MPH or less.
Only after specific performance benchmarks are successfully met would the candidate then be permitted to cross state lines. If we can train our 18-year-olds to fight our wars and operate large military machinery overseas, we can certainly train them to cross an imaginary line in a Class 8 truck.
These are careers in one of the most vital and high-demand industries in our economy that don’t require being stuck in college classrooms, coming out years later with a piece of paper and decades of debt. Washington’s fix seems to be $1.7 trillion of student loan forgiveness. Like Mike Rowe, former host of Dirty Jobs once said: “We are lending money we don’t have to kids who can’t pay it back to train them for jobs that no longer exist. That’s nuts.”
Trucking companies now offer starting salaries of $50,000 per year with full benefits to attract new drivers. Many make a lot more, with major fleets paying $70,000 plus. But the ban on interstate commerce—where the greater pay and opportunities lie – prevents high school graduates from pursuing these opportunities, pushing them instead to other industries like construction and foodservice. This is exacerbating a severe and worsening national truck driver shortage, which is choking our nation’s supply chain and threatening to raise the price of everything we purchase at the store and online.
This solution would get the government out of the way and let industry and would-be workers more quickly pave the way to their own future. We encourage the South Carolina Congressional Delegation to follow Rep. Mace’s lead and co-sponsor the DRIVE-Safe Act.