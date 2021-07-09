Bras, pantyhose and fan belts

My friend Dale is part of the brain trust. He is a project man. His truck will be filled with things. One week he will have the bed filled with air compressor stuff. Some people might call it junk, but in a few weeks he will have a good-running air compressor made from all those parts. He has a room full of moped parts, engines and frames stored away. Soon, I’m expecting a racing moped to show up.
Meeting with the brain trust can bring out some interesting things. Last week we started with old trucks. Dale was telling about the first truck he got after getting his drivers license. He said it was a raggedy truck. (I wouldn’t have expected anything else.) He noticed that the temperature gauge was reading higher than normal. He pulled off the side of the road and checked the engine. The fan belt had come off. He called his father and asked him to bring a new fan belt to fix the truck. His father told him to look behind the seat and get an old bra or some pantyhose and use that as a fan belt and drive on home.
Look behind the seat!!! I asked what was going on for there to be bras and pantyhose behind the seat for use as a fan belt.
Then the rest of the brain trust jumped into the joke about the man wearing pantyhose. “How long have you been wearing pantyhose?” “Ever since my wife found a pair in my car.”
Then we went through all the stories of using duct tape, fishing line and all manner of other things to make emergency fan belts. Still, the bra and pantyhose was the best story about fan belt repair. One point was brought up. Now cars use one big serpentine belt. How many pairs of pantyhose or bras do we need for these bigger belts?
One guy changed a belt on his Volkswagen with a lug wrench and a pocketknife. Not to be out done he told a story of pushing two cars together for grounding and using the tire irons to jump a friend’s car off. He even remembered that his car was a 71 Ford Torino. That attention to detail really adds to the story.
Seems like everybody wants to have a MacGyver story. Saving the day with few tools and junk parts is great. The final story involved breaking a piece of the shifter linkage on a car. They knocked a piece of the shifter linkage off crossing the railroad track. They searched but could not find the little piece of metal that attached the shifter to the transmission. They did find a little piece of wood that was about the right size. With that super duty pocketknife they started to work on the piece of wood. With a little bit of shaving and creating two holes. They were able to hook the shifter to the transmission. That little piece of wood and a pocketknife saved the day.
We finished the brain trust meeting with a new appreciation for pocketknives. Also, everybody thought they were going to put a bra and pantyhose in their vehicles. They might even put two in there. With these bigger belts you have to be prepared.