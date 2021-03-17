After the beautiful sunset comes the ugly dawn

Been watching a lot of videos lately. There are some interesting things out there. These short videos can get you interested in lots of stuff. Short videos are fun The video is only about 10 minutes long and cover all sorts of interesting topics. People are building campers, homes, refurbishing sailboats and doing neat remodeling jobs. There are people sailing around the world or just driving to a state park. It seems that sometimes the person making the video just stops.
I was watching an old movie and the main character is a romance novelist. She is having trouble finishing a novel that is the sequel to her best selling novel. Her editor is hounding her about finishing the novel. The first novel ended with the characters sailing off into the sunset. Now this next novel seems to be having trouble getting into the new day.
“It’s a novel. Let them sail into the sunset on this one too and finish it!”
Well, after the beautiful sunset an ugly dawn can come out. Lots of the videos have gotten to the ugly dawn part. You can get started on a series of videos and be led down an idyllic path. It sounds great. We quit our job, (insert built our dream house, built a boat, camper, motorhome, made millions, travel around, do what we want to do, finish our novel or just live a better life than you do.) Suddenly, their videos stop and you wonder what happened.
Sometimes you find out what happened. A new video comes out that says: We are abandoning our dream of going around the world. These are the 52 mistakes we made trying to refurbish our sailboat. I’m sick of getting water out of the frozen river every morning.
I love the videos where people have a plan and build something and enjoy a beautiful sunset. It seems so great. Of course that four letter word plan is in there. “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”
There are even lots of videos where people overcome being punched in the face. Those are neat. Some people keep putting out great videos as they continue on their journey living out their best life. Other people just stop with videos on their projects. Lastly, there are people that put out their story of how things didn’t turn out as they imagined.
Sometimes I miss seeing people that put out these videos. I have become interested in their story. The ones that start complaining don’t keep my attention very long. I prefer the story where people learn something, overcome adversity and complete their plans. That is the way to have a successful life.
If you’ve read this column much, you know I’ve written about secret projects and plans that change, are abandoned or forgotten about. It happens to everybody.
I often wonder what happened to the folks that quit making some of these videos. Maybe they got to the end of the project and now they are just enjoying the beautiful sunset. Maybe they have a different project going.
Even without knowing the ending, we can enjoy a beautiful sunset. The sunset doesn’t give us much of a clue about the next dawn. That beautiful sunset view of a clear vista, golden sun and long shadows is replaced by a cold 32 degree morning with rain.
I still like the thought of a new morning with a chance to work on a plan or project that seems idyllic no matter how it turns out. That really is what life is about. When we are going after our dreams, life is the best.
A friend sent me a good saying the other day. “Every morning you have two choices, continue to sleep with your dreams, or wake up and chase them.” I hope you have a beautiful sunset and a beautiful dawn.