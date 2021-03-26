A tribute to Michaele, The News Editor

There is a lady name Michaele
A person who does many things well
She’s been an asset to our town
She keeps us informed by writing things down.
In addition, she does pictures many ways
Which enrich and enliven our ordinary days.
It is great to learn and to know
That her skills are recognized with awards galore.
Thank you, Michaele, for a fact we need to know
As well as showing us God’s earth
In ways that help to see it’s great worth
Hats off to a talented friend
It is a joy to have this poem to send!
Blessings!