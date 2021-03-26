You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A tribute to Michaele, The News Editor

  • Updated
Mailbox pic

There is a lady name Michaele

A person who does many things well

She’s been an asset to our town

She keeps us informed by writing things down.

In addition, she does pictures many ways

Which enrich and enliven our ordinary days.

It is great to learn and to know

That her skills are recognized with awards galore.

Thank you, Michaele, for a fact we need to know

As well as showing us God’s earth

In ways that help to see it’s great worth

Hats off to a talented friend

It is a joy to have this poem to send!

Blessings!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News