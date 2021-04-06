Zoom meeting to address potential mine in Trio

Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright went live on social media March 31, regarding what she considers a serious issue. Wright said they have been trying to communicate with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and others to find out about an application to build a limestone quarry in the Trio area. Wright didn’t name a person she was talking to but said he has been very persistent and threatening to move ahead. Wright told The News, to her knowledge, an application has not been submitted to DHEC.
In 2019, Williamsburg County Council took steps to challenge mining operations after a limestone quarry was established in the Earles community. On February 10, 2020, the mining permit was transferred from RDA, LLC to American Materials Company, LLC and renamed Andrews Quarry
To further address her concerns Wright will host a Zoom meeting with District 3 Councilman Johnathan Miller and the citizens Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m. For information on how to join the meeting use Meeting ID: 873 5961 9345 and the Passcode: 818043. To join by phone, +1 301 715 8592. Use same ID and Passcode. The News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for any correspondence between the county and the potential applicant.