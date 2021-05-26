WTC Student Highlight

Nadine S. Reed-Brown is originally from Camden, S.C. but moved to Kingstree during her early childhood years where she attended public school until her ninth-grade year. She moved back to Columbia where she completed her high school education online. After struggling for a while to find places that accepted her diploma, she was welcomed at Williamsburg Technical College. In 2018 she enrolled in the nursing assistant program coupled with the phlebotomy program. She completed both programs and obtained her phlebotomy license in 2019. Nadine is currently employed as a home health aid while also being enrolled as a current student at WTC in the Bachelors of Arts Associate Degree program. Not only is she working full-time and pursuing further education, Nadine is also balancing her role as a wife and being a mother to four children. Nonetheless, she maintains high grades and strives hard for success! Nadine joined Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society which is an indication of her continued excellence during her college pursuit.
After noticing her drive and dedication, her advisor approached her about representing Williamsburg Technical College on the State Student Advisory Council for the South Carolina Commission of Higher Education. The board is focused on gathering feedback from the students about their experiences during college to help improve and enhance the education and also the communities in which they serve. Topics discussed have been things such as: virtual learning, counseling services, food drives, transportation struggles etc. The board meets once a quarter via zoom and is hosted in a roundtable/discussion type setting. Nadine says she really enjoys hearing from the other students that are a part of the board and participating in the diverse discussions.
As for Nadine and her future plans, she says she is still trying to decide which path is right for her. She wants to be sure to focus on her children while they are in her home, so for now she is trying to maintain a healthy balance of home, school and work. When she speaks about WTC, she says “they really made education a possibility during the pandemic and have pushed me to be successful.” She continued saying, “I also should add I wouldn’t make it without God and the great things he has done in my life.”