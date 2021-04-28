WTC participates in county-wide cleanup efforts

Keep Williamsburg Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Palmetto Pride, requested that the county get involved with the cleanup efforts of the Great American Cleanup. On Thursday, April 22 Williamsburg Technical College employees took an hour out of their day to clean up the roads surrounding the college. The group collected a total of 13 bags. Supplies were provided by Keep Williamsburg Beautiful and Palmetto Pride which included gloves, bags, vests, and reachers. WTC is a proud supporter of the Keep Williamsburg Beautiful committee and hopes county citizens will also participate in the cleanup.