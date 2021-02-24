You have permission to edit this article.
WTC names President’s, Dean’s and Merit List Students

  • Updated
Williamsburg Technical College recently announced the list of students named to the President’s List, Dean’s List, and Merit List for 2019 - 2020 fall semester.  The President’s List recognizes students who have attended full-time and have earned a term grade point average of 4.0. The Dean’s List names students who have attended full-time and have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better. The Merit List recognizes students who have attended part-time and have earned a term grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Fall 2020 Academic Listing

President’s List:

Cades- Kimbreana Burgess

Coward- Laverne Elmore, Elizabeth McCutcheon, Kaitlyn, Stricklan

Dalzell- Latanya Wilson

Hemingway- Karlee Smith

Kingstree- Katelynn Gamble, Jada McCollough, Shikaya Miller, Brandi Phipps, Kaiya Pompey, Amani Robinson, Jason Tisdale

Lake City- Michelle Epps, Tiffany Rauch

Manning- Kalla Lawson

Nesmith- Christian Lawrence

Scranton- Anna Cantey

Dean’s List:

Bonneau- Catheryne Epps

Effingham- Bridgette Montrose

Elgin- Joanne Johnson

Greeleyville- Davion Davis

Hemingway- Doretha Nesmith

Johnsonville- Alexis Flegler

Kingstree- Jaylia Barr, Vontavia King, Brian Lee, Abram Lewis, Vinese Robinson, Tommy Shaw, Ashaureah Singletary

Lake City- Madison Floyd, Emery McCutcheon, Sayelcy Rivera

Lane- Jadrian Huell

Manning- Ambrea Reynolds

New Zion- Morgan Morris

Sumter- Joel Jackson

Turbeville- Denyjhia Prince

Merit List:

Andrews- Stephanie Abrams, Nyziah Alston-Daniels, Cody Brown, Samuel Casselman, Laya Cox, Violia Davis, Jamarion Dean, Notorious Grant, Helen Moore, Kayla Moore, Inyzah Pressley, Courtney Strong

Bonneau- George Welch

Cades- Labrae Bufkin, Kendall Fong, Billy Price

Columbia- Ashley Pernell

Florence- Khalik Bell, Taylor Harllee, Trysten Herbert, Teaira Hines, Lekesha Jones, Gabriella Ramos

Greeleyville- Tatyana Canty, Jasmine Carreon, Olivia Durant, Thomas Erwin, Martell Keels, Kimberly Landreth, Eric Mack, Quantrell Montgomery, Billie Patrick, William Phillips, Whitney Scott

Hemingway- Maggie Blow, Angela Marin-Balderas, Larry Miller, Madolyn Parsons, Joshua Scott, Valerie Tonnah, Shamariah Vanderhorst, Chuck Woodfin

Johnsonville- Stone Coward, Mari Prosser

Kingstree- Labria Alston, Waylon Altman, Hardy Brown, Herbert Brown, Thomas Brown, Justin Burgess, Telly Capalite, Ne’detrius Chandler, Ja’quez Cleveland, Sara Coker, Jasyn Conyers, Deonne Cooper, Billie Easler, Rylee Ehrhardt, Wadreinna Epps, Derrick Fulton, Demetrus Gamble, Gregori Gamble, Gracie Graham, Kevon Hilton, Maya Johnson, Allanah June, Adrian Kellahan, Joseph Kellahan, Sarah Kellahan, Kevin McAllister, Angela McClary, Jacquez McClary, Emma McCrea, Taylor McCollough, Elise McCutchen, Kendrick McFadden, Thurston McKenzie, Hannah Miles, Kendrail Mouzon, Megan Mouzon, Sheryl Pearson, Matthew Pressley, Tkai Rhodes, Kalli Richardson, Abigail Rogers, Jayshawn Rodgers, Clemmie Rourk, Kylee Sholar, Gabrial Simmons, Carsyn Small, Xavier Thomas, Anna Tisdale, Lawrence Wadford, Wyatt Wadford, Amber Wall, Gervashia Wallace, Gilliam Watts, Meredith Watts, Dawson Williamson, Amber Wilson, Iva Wilson

Lake City- Nicole Callihan, Angel Elmore, Jared Graham, Kenzie Hancock, Ashley Lee, Azasha Scott, Ashley Sharp

Lane- Genovia Brand, Marqual Bright, Erin Gamble, Javian Huell, Nikara Johnson, Madison Slavinski, Mikhai Thomas

Manning- Shakera Couser, Averitt Jordan

Moncks Corner- Nicole Ogden

Mullins- Michayla Rowell

Nesmith- Lauren Lawrence

Olanta- Emilee Dority, Jay McElveen

Pamplico- Michael Floyd

Salters- Kimberly Brinkley, Coby Bynum-Jackson, Noah Covert, Queshay Gamble, Joshua Moore, Essence Page, Mamie Shaw, Mecco Tisdale

Scranton- Samuel Amos, Latoya Cochran, Dawn Montrose, Deanna Reynolds, Erica Sebnick,

St. Stephen- Mark McMakin, Matthew McMakin

Sumter- Brittany Ward, Tyonna Williams

Timmonsville- Courtney Hudson