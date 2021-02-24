WTC names President’s, Dean’s and Merit List Students

Williamsburg Technical College recently announced the list of students named to the President’s List, Dean’s List, and Merit List for 2019 - 2020 fall semester. The President’s List recognizes students who have attended full-time and have earned a term grade point average of 4.0. The Dean’s List names students who have attended full-time and have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better. The Merit List recognizes students who have attended part-time and have earned a term grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Fall 2020 Academic Listing
President’s List:
Cades- Kimbreana Burgess
Coward- Laverne Elmore, Elizabeth McCutcheon, Kaitlyn, Stricklan
Dalzell- Latanya Wilson
Hemingway- Karlee Smith
Kingstree- Katelynn Gamble, Jada McCollough, Shikaya Miller, Brandi Phipps, Kaiya Pompey, Amani Robinson, Jason Tisdale
Lake City- Michelle Epps, Tiffany Rauch
Manning- Kalla Lawson
Nesmith- Christian Lawrence
Scranton- Anna Cantey
Dean’s List:
Bonneau- Catheryne Epps
Effingham- Bridgette Montrose
Elgin- Joanne Johnson
Greeleyville- Davion Davis
Hemingway- Doretha Nesmith
Johnsonville- Alexis Flegler
Kingstree- Jaylia Barr, Vontavia King, Brian Lee, Abram Lewis, Vinese Robinson, Tommy Shaw, Ashaureah Singletary
Lake City- Madison Floyd, Emery McCutcheon, Sayelcy Rivera
Lane- Jadrian Huell
Manning- Ambrea Reynolds
New Zion- Morgan Morris
Sumter- Joel Jackson
Turbeville- Denyjhia Prince
Merit List:
Andrews- Stephanie Abrams, Nyziah Alston-Daniels, Cody Brown, Samuel Casselman, Laya Cox, Violia Davis, Jamarion Dean, Notorious Grant, Helen Moore, Kayla Moore, Inyzah Pressley, Courtney Strong
Bonneau- George Welch
Cades- Labrae Bufkin, Kendall Fong, Billy Price
Columbia- Ashley Pernell
Florence- Khalik Bell, Taylor Harllee, Trysten Herbert, Teaira Hines, Lekesha Jones, Gabriella Ramos
Greeleyville- Tatyana Canty, Jasmine Carreon, Olivia Durant, Thomas Erwin, Martell Keels, Kimberly Landreth, Eric Mack, Quantrell Montgomery, Billie Patrick, William Phillips, Whitney Scott
Hemingway- Maggie Blow, Angela Marin-Balderas, Larry Miller, Madolyn Parsons, Joshua Scott, Valerie Tonnah, Shamariah Vanderhorst, Chuck Woodfin
Johnsonville- Stone Coward, Mari Prosser
Kingstree- Labria Alston, Waylon Altman, Hardy Brown, Herbert Brown, Thomas Brown, Justin Burgess, Telly Capalite, Ne’detrius Chandler, Ja’quez Cleveland, Sara Coker, Jasyn Conyers, Deonne Cooper, Billie Easler, Rylee Ehrhardt, Wadreinna Epps, Derrick Fulton, Demetrus Gamble, Gregori Gamble, Gracie Graham, Kevon Hilton, Maya Johnson, Allanah June, Adrian Kellahan, Joseph Kellahan, Sarah Kellahan, Kevin McAllister, Angela McClary, Jacquez McClary, Emma McCrea, Taylor McCollough, Elise McCutchen, Kendrick McFadden, Thurston McKenzie, Hannah Miles, Kendrail Mouzon, Megan Mouzon, Sheryl Pearson, Matthew Pressley, Tkai Rhodes, Kalli Richardson, Abigail Rogers, Jayshawn Rodgers, Clemmie Rourk, Kylee Sholar, Gabrial Simmons, Carsyn Small, Xavier Thomas, Anna Tisdale, Lawrence Wadford, Wyatt Wadford, Amber Wall, Gervashia Wallace, Gilliam Watts, Meredith Watts, Dawson Williamson, Amber Wilson, Iva Wilson
Lake City- Nicole Callihan, Angel Elmore, Jared Graham, Kenzie Hancock, Ashley Lee, Azasha Scott, Ashley Sharp
Lane- Genovia Brand, Marqual Bright, Erin Gamble, Javian Huell, Nikara Johnson, Madison Slavinski, Mikhai Thomas
Manning- Shakera Couser, Averitt Jordan
Moncks Corner- Nicole Ogden
Mullins- Michayla Rowell
Nesmith- Lauren Lawrence
Olanta- Emilee Dority, Jay McElveen
Pamplico- Michael Floyd
Salters- Kimberly Brinkley, Coby Bynum-Jackson, Noah Covert, Queshay Gamble, Joshua Moore, Essence Page, Mamie Shaw, Mecco Tisdale
Scranton- Samuel Amos, Latoya Cochran, Dawn Montrose, Deanna Reynolds, Erica Sebnick,
St. Stephen- Mark McMakin, Matthew McMakin
Sumter- Brittany Ward, Tyonna Williams
Timmonsville- Courtney Hudson