WTC alumni promoted to Chief Petty Officer

Travis Elliott of Andrews is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Elliott. Travis graduated from Andrews High School in 2000 where he also participated in the dual-enrollment program at Williamsburg Technical College. As a student, he was taking high school classes during the day and college courses at night which he credits to his father’s influence. Dr. Elliott is the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at the College, and at the time his wife Monica was also working at the College as the bookstore manager and purchasing director.
Upon graduation, Travis attended The Citadel for a year then left to join the Navy as a Cryptological Technician of Communications (CTO). He was first stationed in San Diego, California on the USS Oldendorf (DD 972) where he achieved his Surface Warfare (SW) qualification, and traveled to Singapore, Australia, Bahrain and Costa Rica.
During his time in San Diego he met his wife Sarah. The two were married in December of 2003 and now have two children, Rachel (17) and Christopher (16).
From San Diego he transferred to Norfolk, Virginia in 2004 to NIOC Norfolk, and assigned to the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). His travels during this time included Sicily, Spain, and the West Coast of Africa.
His work extended to DEVGRU in Virginia Beach as communications support during this period as well. During 2006, the US Navy discontinued the rating of CTO which merged Travis to be an Information Systems Technician (IT).
In 2007, he was transferred to VAW 120 Air Squadron where he became Air Warfare (AW) qualified in 2008. In May of 2009 he was deployed to Afghanistan for 14 months where he was “boots on the ground” and received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal as an E5 upon return. From there he was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and assigned to COMDESRON 24 as the Lead Petty Officer (LPO) for communications for four ships. Travis was then hand selected to be promoted to E-6. Once again, he was transferred to the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in Mayport, Florida from 2011-2013 where he got the opportunity to attend Fleet Week in New York City.
His next destination was Kings Bay, Georgia where he was the lead instructor for the school, training other ITs in cyber security courses from 2013-2017. He achieved his Information Warfare (IW) qualification, and becoming a Master Training Specialist as well. While he was working full-time, he was also enrolled at Trident University International and completed his Bachelors Degree in Leadership with a double major in Interdisciplinary Studies and Organizational Behavior. Despite his obligations to his family and career, he graduated Magna Cum Laude. In 2017, he was deployed on the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief.
Upon return, he was stationed again on the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) as the LPO of Combat Communications. Since 2018, he has traveled with the Navy to Portugal, France, Scotland, Iceland, Norway, Greece, the Arctic Circle, and Spain. Travis is currently assigned as the Learning Site Director at the Information Warfare Training Site in Mayport, Florida, following his promotion to Chief Petty Officer in January.
Travis is now again enrolled at Trident University International to complete his Master’s Degree in Information Technology Management, with a major in Information Assurance and Cybersecurity Management.
He is still on active duty with plans to retire in 2023. Travis states “I would not be a Chief, nor would I have been able to accomplish 20 years of active duty, without my wife, Sarah, and the kids. Also, the true role model, my Dad, is my hero. Dad is the smartest and bravest man I have ever met in my life, and I am just trying to follow in some really big shoes. I would not have made it without my Mom and Dad’s support.”
Travis’ awards include the following: Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal (with one silver star and one bronze star), the Navy Good Conduct Medal (with four stars), the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the NATO (Article 5) Medal, the Arctic Sea Service Medal, the Deployment Sea Service Medal (one bronze star), the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Navy Marksman (Rifle) medal, the Navy Marksman Pistol (Sharpshooter) medal, and the Coast Guard Special Operations Medal.
Since leaving WTC, Travis has stepped foot on six out of seven continents, sailed four out of five oceans, deployed seven times, has become a Shellback and Blue Nose, achieved three warfare pins, a Bachelor’s Degree, and has steamed more than 44K nautical miles around the world.
