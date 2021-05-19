WTC Alumni Awarded by Clemson University

Cambridge Alexander Gamble of Greeleyville was named Clemson University’s College of Education’s Outstanding Teacher Award of Excellence winner for 2021. He attended Greeleyville Elementary until the end of 6th grade and then transitioned to C.E. Murray high school. While in high school, Cambridge was also enrolled at Williamsburg Technical College in the dual enrollment classes. During this time, he completed seven courses combined in History and English. He went on to pursue his degree in education from Clemson University where he was a member of Central Spirit, gave campus tours, and served as an orientation ambassador. While at Clemson, he competed in the Clemson Cup public speaking competition and won as a freshman which gave him the opportunity to speak at the commencement ceremony. Cambridge graduated from Clemson in May of 2019. After College he began working for the Pickens County School District at Gettys Middle School as a 6th grade English teacher. Gettys Middle School selected Cambridge as the winner of their Induction Teacher of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the school highlighting his excellent teaching, successful Black History Program and establishment of a STEP team that performed at the school events. While teaching, he is also pursuing his Master’s Degree at Clemson University which he plans to complete in December 2021. He recalls his time at WTC saying “people don’t understand how influencial Williamsburg Tech is in preparing students for life after high school and it was very beneficial to me when I got to Clemson.” He went on to add “I also want to thank my parents because they instilled a strive hard mentality and never allowed me to quit.”
Williamsburg Technical College’s Dual Enrollment Advanced Learning is designed for high school students to earn a high school and college credit at the same time. These courses transfer to any SC public college or university and many private colleges. The courses are also free to the student provided six credit hours are taken. To become a dual enrollment student, you must complete the application for admission, be a junior or senior, be enrolled in high school courses with at least a 2.5 GPA, meet WTC’s admission requirements, provide a signature waiver affidavit completed by your parents and finally provide a letter of permission from your school principal. Join the WTC family and get a jumpstart to your future!