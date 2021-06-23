Work begins on educational center at River Landing

The D. Graham Group has begun laying the foundation for brick underpinnings for what will become the SC Freshwater Education and Experience Center at what is now known as the Mill Street Landing, to be renamed Black River Landing, the westernmost stop on the proposed Black River Water Trail and Park Network, announced earlier this spring.
Mayor Darren Tisdale and town council have approved renovating an existing building on the property to house the education center. William Freeman, Main Street Director, said they have already replaced the roof of the building and installed new air conditioning units. They will also replace windows, railings on the front porch, and renovate the restroom to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, as well as installing new flooring and adding a fresh coat of paint. He hopes that by next summer the building will be ready to host DNR boater safety courses and wildlife education courses for young people.
He envisions area children attending weeklong summer wildlife camps in the building, where they will be taught about the geography and history of the river, the animals and trees that inhabit the Black River swamp, all while learning how to enjoy the river by swimming, boating, and fishing safely. In the future, fishing camps and kayaking camps could be added to the program.
“Preservation starts with education,” Freeman said. “The more people, especially young people, learn about the river and what it means to the area, the more they will want to take care of it and preserve it for others in the future.”
Black River Landing will be a multi-year project. After the education center is completed, next year’s major endeavor will involve putting in a new parking lot in the now wooded area across the road from the current parking lot, freeing up the existing lot for later improvements to the park.
The D. Graham Group is a local general contracting firm with offices on Mill Street in Kingstree. Dexter Graham is the president.