Wofford College announces Dean's List for spring 2021 semester

SPARTANBURG, SC - Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the spring 2021 semester.
Walton Marion Jolly is from Kingstree.
Madison Rebecca Wall is from Johnsonville.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
