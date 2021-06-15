Williamsburg County Welcomes Federal Treasury Guidance on Coronavirus Response and Recovery Aid

Will Invest Funding to PROJECTS FUNDED BY NEW AID
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued guidance on the $362 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that was signed into law by President Biden on March 11. This is an important step in enabling Williamsburg County to make necessary investments in our community.
The legislation includes $5,898,628.00 in direct, flexible aid to Williamsburg County. Counties thank the White House and Treasury Department for partnering with us to develop practical implementation guidance on the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds. This aid represents an historic investment in counties on the front lines of our nation’s coronavirus response and recovery efforts.
With new resources from the American Rescue Plan, counties will invest in our communities, including small businesses, nonprofits, vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services, especially for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, and much-needed infrastructure.
Throughout the pandemic, counties have served on the front lines in our communities. We have dug into our reserves, leveraging essential federal investments, to help curtail the virus, keep our small businesses alive, and serve our most vulnerable residents, including our seniors, children, unemployed, sick, and 3.6 million county frontline workers.
Treasury’s guidance will assist counties in building stronger, more resilient communities for the future. The American Rescue Plan advances us on the road to recovery, honors our frontline heroes, and equips us to help end the pandemic and drive economic recovery.