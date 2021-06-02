Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through April 30

March 7 - Found Property, CVS Kingstree, Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Church Ln., Lane
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
Incident Not Reported, Andrews
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Quail St., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, N. Longstreet St. (Scotchman), Kingstree
Bomb/Threat Conspires or Solicits Another To, E. Main St., Kingstree
March 8 - Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Powell Rd., Andrews
Incident Not Reported, Eastland Ave., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Flora St., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Green Rd., Lake City
Harassment, Hwy. County N., Kingstree
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), S. Main St. (Town of Hemingway), Hemingway
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Thorne Ave., Kingstree
March 9 - Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, White Oak Rd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Hope Harbor Dr. (Hope Harbor Apts.), Greeleyville
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Lexington Ave.
Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy.
March 10 - Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Wee Tee Rd., Andrews
Petit Larceny < $2,000, New Zion Rd., Lake City
Shoplifting < $2,000 – 1st Offense, E. Main St. (Family Dollar 4654), Kingstree
Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), Lexington Ave., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, New Zion Rd., Lake City
March 11 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2); Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000, Pheasant Ave., Hemingway
Breach of Peace; Threatening Life Person or Family of Official, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Student Threats; Unlawful Use of Telephone (Unlawful Communications/False Statements of Death or Injury), Woodland Dr., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Brockington Rd., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Marion Church Rd., Salters
Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Davis Rd., Hemingway
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
March 12 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Circle Dr., Hemingway
Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Beulah Rd., Lake City
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), S. Williamsburg County Hwy. S., Salters
March 13 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Starburst Ave., Kingstree
Public Disorderly Conduct, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
Possession of Heroin – 1st Offense, Main St., Hemingway
March 14 - Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Hayes Ln., Kingstree
Public Disorderly Conduct, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Essex Ln., Kingstree
Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent < $2,000, Gourdin Rd., Salters
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Jerusalem Dr., Kingstree
March 15 - Burglary 3rd Degree, Sandridge, Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, McCutchen Rd., Cades
Incident Not Reported, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Washington St., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Gretchen Lp., Kingstree
March 16 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
Unspecified, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Dell Dr., Hemingway
Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Clear Rd., Kingstree
Unspecified, Broad Swamp Rd., Kingstree
Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree
Student Threats, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Rocky Ford, Salters
March 17 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, McCullough Lp., Kingstree
Bomb Threat/False Information – 1st Offense; Disturbing Schools, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree
Unlawful Neglect of Child/Helpless Person, Mustard Ln., Andrews
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy.
Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Henderson Rd., Salters
Incident Not Reported
Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Hemingway
Runaway, Henry Rd., Hemingway
March 18 - Strong Arm Robbery, Daisy Ln., Hemingway
Runaway, Gilland Ave., Kingstree
Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Doodlehill Lp., Nesmith
Unlawful Use of 911 (Harassing Calls), Sampson Rd., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Donnelly St., Hemingway
March 19 - Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Assault and Battery of High and Aggravated Nature
Armed Robbery with Deadly Weapon
Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Trio Rd., Andrews
PWID Marijuana – 1st Offense, Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Trillium Lp., Andrews
Incident Not Reported, County Line Rd., Andrews
March 20 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), State Hwy. 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway
Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Poor Farm Rd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, E. Main St. (Anderson Brothers Bank-Kingstree), Kingstree
Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Trio Rd., Andrews
Breach of Peace, Jericho Rd., Kingstree
Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway
March 21 - Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense, Throne Ave., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Wood Rd., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Brown Rd., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Oakridge Rd., Andrews
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway area, Hemingway
Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, US Hwy. 521, Salters
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Sampson Rd., Hemingway
March 22 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Nesmith Rd., Nesmith
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Blakely Rd., Salters
Pointing and Presenting Firearm at a Person, Benton Rd., Andrews
Incident Not Reported, Bi-Lo, Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Andrews
March 23 - Public Disorderly Conduct; Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Eastland Ave./Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree
Fire Vehicle, Atlantic Rd., Hemingway
Missing Person, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway
Burglary 2nd Degree, Elliott Rd., Andrews
Burglary 1st Degree, Pope Rd., Hemingway
March 24 - Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Segres Rd., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, McMillian Rd., Greeleyville
Exposing Others to Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Kingstree
Breach of Peace, Shady Ln., Kingstree
March 25 - Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Cantley Landing Rd., Andrews
Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor (11-14 Years) 2nd Degree
Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense; Violation of Beginner Permit, Thurgood Marshall Hwy.
Burglary 2nd Degree, Pope Rd., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Circle Dr., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Kingstree
Harassment; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning; Violation of Restraining Order, Williamsburg Garden (Williamsburg Garden Apts.), Hemingway
March 26 - Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), Galena Ln., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Donnelly St./State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Kindale Park Rd., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Regal St., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Bryan St., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Real Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2); Stalking (Prior Harassment/Stalking Conviction within 10 Years); Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning; Violation of Restraining Order, Williamsburg Garden, Hemingway
Burglary 2nd Degree, Baker St., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Olivia Rd./Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews
Missing Person, Gausetown Rd., Kingstree
March 27 - Incident Not Reported, Gourdin St., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Trio Rd., Andrews
Missing Person
Incident Not Reported, Devine Ave., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Leahs Lp., Greeleyville
March 28 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Railroad Ave., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Earle Rd., Andrews
Possession of a Stolen Handgun; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Battery Park Rd., Nesmith
Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Hemingway Hwy./Brown Rd., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Izzard Rd., Salters
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Shady Ln., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Reed St., Kingstree
March 29 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest, Nelson Hill Rd., Greeleyville
Incident Not Reported, Tupperware Rd. (Tupperware), Hemingway
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Petit Larceny < $2,000; Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Rowell Rd., Salters
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Pine Tree Rd., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Pinewood St., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Shady Ln., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Blakely Rd., Salters
March 30 - B&E Auto, Cypress Ave., Kingstree
B&E Auto, Eastland Ave., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, County Line Rd., Andrews
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Williamsburg Garden (Williamsburg Garden Apts.), Hemingway
Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Pinewood St., Kingstree
March 31 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Minnie Ln., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Sandy Bay Rd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Daisy Ln., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Staggers Rd., Andrews
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Edwin Rd., Salters
April 1 Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) < $2,000; Petit Larceny < $2,000, Green Rd., Lake City
Burglary 3rd Degree, Circle Dr., Hemingway
Assault and Battery by Mob (Bodily Injury) 3rd Degree, Washington St., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Williamsburg County Law Enforcement Complex
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
B&E Auto, Frost St., Kingstree
April 2 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Horton Rd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Breach of Peace, Morrisville Rd., Andrews
April 3 - Public Disorderly Conduct, Circle Dr., Hemingway
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Driffin Rd., Salters
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Concord Rd., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Plum St., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Country Club Rd., Andrews
April 4 - Incident Not Reported, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
PWID Schedule I Drug (B)(C) Narcotic/LSD or Schedule II Narcotic – 1st Offense, Thurgood Marshall The Twins Rd.
Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Tupperware Rd./ Cowhead Rd., Hemingway
April 5 - Incident Not Reported, Flank Ave., Salters
Motor Vehicle Accident, SC 527/Sumter Hwy./eight miles N. of Kingstree, Kingstree
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act); Violation of Restraining Order, Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree
Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense; Violation of Restraining Order, Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree
April 6 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Elm Tree Rd., Nesmith
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), S. Main St., Hemingway
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Janice Lp., Kingstree
Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000; Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2); Property Damage to Obtain Nonferrous Metal > $5,000, McMillan Rd., Greeleyville
Giving False Information to Police (Commission of a Crime by Another); Obtaining Money or Property under False Tokens or Letters < $2,000; Unlawful Possession Sell Advertise Etc. of Drug Paraphernalia, N. Williamsburg County Hwy. (Roses), Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, White Oak Rd., Kingstree
April 7 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Saxon Rd., Kingstree
Financial Transaction Card Fraud > $500, Ellis Lp., Kingstree
April 8 - Malicious Injury to Real Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Green Rd., Lake City
Violation of Restraining Order, Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Sandridge Rd., Kingstree
April 9 - Arson 3rd Degree, Truck Rd., Salters
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Quail St., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Microwave Rd., Lane
April 10 - Incident Not Reported, Nesmith St., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported
Incident Not Reported, Manor Corner, Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Old Taylor Rd., Kingstree
April 11 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Gausetown Rd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Williamsburg Regional Hospital, Kingstree
Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3)
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Wilson Buie Blvd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
April 12 - Incident Not Reported, Donnelly St., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Harry Rd., Kingstree
Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Pasley St., Hemingway
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Pasley St., Hemingway
April 13 - Incident Not Reported, Swinton Rd., Salters
Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Jacob Ave., Andrews
Breach of Peace, Damascus Rd., Kingstree
Burglary 2nd Degree, N. Main St., Hemingway
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Plum St., Hemingway
Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), Santee Rd., Lane
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Harmon St., Hemingway
Burglary 2nd Degree, Sydneys Lp., Kingstree
April 14 - Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) > $2,000 < $10,000, N. Railroad Ave., Kingstree
Breach of Peace, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000
Burglary 3rd Degree, Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Swan Ln., Hemingway
Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
April 15 - Burglary 2nd Degree, McCutchen Rd., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway
April 16 - B&E Auto, Pope Rd., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Pope Rd., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Breach of Peace, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway
Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent < $2,000, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, W. Main St. (Williamsburg County PSA Bldg.), Kingstree
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Dove St., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Whispering Pines Rd., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Nesmith Rd., Nesmith
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Magnolia Dr., Hemingway
April 17 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hemingway Hwy. (Red Dog Express), Hemingway
Incident Not Reported – Motor Vehicle Incident, Georges Find Rd., Kingstree
Burglary 2nd Degree, Henry Rd., Hemingway
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), King St., Hemingway
April 25 - Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, County Line Rd., Hemingway
Harassment, Berk Ginn Rd., Hemingway
Breach of Peace, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Lane
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Azalea Dr., Hemingway
April 26 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Shady Ln., Kingstree
Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), E. Mill St., Kingstree
Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Easler Hwy., Greeleyville
April 27 - Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Henry Rd., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Dove St., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, N. Jackson St., Kingstree
Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Pinckney Rd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Cora Ave., Greeleyville
Harassment, McFarlin St., Kingstree
April 28 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Edwin Rd., Lane
Incident Not Reported, Cade Rd.
Domestic Violence 1st Degree, N. Longstreet St. (Deluxe Inn), Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, St., Kingstree
Breach of Peace, Cougar Ave., N. Longstreet Kingstree
April 29 - Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Wilson Buie Blvd. (LaNue Floyd Village), Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
Burglary 2nd Degree, County Line Rd., Hemingway
April 30 - Runaway
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Dove St., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Greenlee St. Kingstree
Civil Complaint, Salters
Petit Larceny < $2,000, County Line Rd., Andrews
Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Cade Rd., Cades
Incident Not Reported, S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Oakland Dr., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, N. Williamsburg County Hwy. (Goody's), Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Hemingway Police Dept.
Incident Not Reported, E. Main St., Kingstree
Assault and Battery of High and Aggravated Nature, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway
Source: Williamsburg County Detention Center