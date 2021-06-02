You have permission to edit this article.
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through April 30

WC Sheriff's logo

March 7 - Found Property, CVS Kingstree, Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Church Ln., Lane

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

Incident Not Reported, Andrews

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Quail St., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, N. Longstreet St. (Scotchman), Kingstree

Bomb/Threat Conspires or Solicits Another To, E. Main St., Kingstree

March 8 - Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Powell Rd., Andrews

Incident Not Reported, Eastland Ave., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Flora St., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Green Rd., Lake City

Harassment, Hwy. County N., Kingstree

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), S. Main St. (Town of Hemingway), Hemingway

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Thorne Ave., Kingstree

March 9 - Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, White Oak Rd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Hope Harbor Dr. (Hope Harbor Apts.), Greeleyville

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Lexington Ave.

Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy.

March 10 - Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Wee Tee Rd., Andrews

Petit Larceny < $2,000, New Zion Rd., Lake City

Shoplifting < $2,000 – 1st Offense, E. Main St. (Family Dollar 4654), Kingstree

Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), Lexington Ave., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Lexington Ave., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, New Zion Rd., Lake City

March 11 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2); Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000, Pheasant Ave., Hemingway

Breach of Peace; Threatening Life Person or Family of Official, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Student Threats; Unlawful Use of Telephone (Unlawful Communications/False Statements of Death or Injury), Woodland Dr., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Brockington Rd., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Marion Church Rd., Salters

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Davis Rd., Hemingway

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree

March 12 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Circle Dr., Hemingway

Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Beulah Rd., Lake City

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), S. Williamsburg County Hwy. S., Salters

March 13 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Starburst Ave., Kingstree

Public Disorderly Conduct, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree

Possession of Heroin – 1st Offense, Main St., Hemingway

March 14 - Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Hayes Ln., Kingstree

Public Disorderly Conduct, S. Jackson St., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Essex Ln., Kingstree

Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent < $2,000, Gourdin Rd., Salters

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Jerusalem Dr., Kingstree

March 15 - Burglary 3rd Degree, Sandridge, Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, McCutchen Rd., Cades

Incident Not Reported, S. Jackson St., Kingstree

Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Washington St., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Gretchen Lp., Kingstree

March 16 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Unspecified, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Dell Dr., Hemingway

Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Clear Rd., Kingstree

Unspecified, Broad Swamp Rd., Kingstree

Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree

Student Threats, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Rocky Ford, Salters

March 17 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, McCullough Lp., Kingstree

Bomb Threat/False Information – 1st Offense; Disturbing Schools, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree

Unlawful Neglect of Child/Helpless Person, Mustard Ln., Andrews

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy.

Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Henderson Rd., Salters

Incident Not Reported

Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Hemingway

Runaway, Henry Rd., Hemingway

March 18 - Strong Arm Robbery, Daisy Ln., Hemingway

Runaway, Gilland Ave., Kingstree

Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Doodlehill Lp., Nesmith

Unlawful Use of 911 (Harassing Calls), Sampson Rd., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Lexington Ave., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Donnelly St., Hemingway

March 19 - Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Assault and Battery of High and Aggravated Nature

Armed Robbery with Deadly Weapon

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Trio Rd., Andrews

PWID Marijuana – 1st Offense, Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Trillium Lp., Andrews

Incident Not Reported, County Line Rd., Andrews

March 20 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), State Hwy. 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Poor Farm Rd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, E. Main St. (Anderson Brothers Bank-Kingstree), Kingstree

Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Trio Rd., Andrews

Breach of Peace, Jericho Rd., Kingstree

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway

March 21 - Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense, Throne Ave., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Wood Rd., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Brown Rd., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Oakridge Rd., Andrews

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway area, Hemingway

Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, US Hwy. 521, Salters

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Sampson Rd., Hemingway

March 22 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Nesmith Rd., Nesmith

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Blakely Rd., Salters

Pointing and Presenting Firearm at a Person, Benton Rd., Andrews

Incident Not Reported, Bi-Lo, Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Andrews

March 23 - Public Disorderly Conduct; Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Eastland Ave./Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree

Fire Vehicle, Atlantic Rd., Hemingway

Missing Person, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway

Burglary 2nd Degree, Elliott Rd., Andrews

Burglary 1st Degree, Pope Rd., Hemingway

March 24 - Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Segres Rd., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, McMillian Rd., Greeleyville

Exposing Others to Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Kingstree

Breach of Peace, Shady Ln., Kingstree

March 25 - Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Cantley Landing Rd., Andrews

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree

Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor (11-14 Years) 2nd Degree

Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense; Violation of Beginner Permit, Thurgood Marshall Hwy.

Burglary 2nd Degree, Pope Rd., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Circle Dr., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Kingstree

Harassment; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning; Violation of Restraining Order, Williamsburg Garden (Williamsburg Garden Apts.), Hemingway

March 26 - Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), Galena Ln., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Donnelly St./State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Kindale Park Rd., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Regal St., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Bryan St., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Real Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2); Stalking (Prior Harassment/Stalking Conviction within 10 Years); Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning; Violation of Restraining Order, Williamsburg Garden, Hemingway

Burglary 2nd Degree, Baker St., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Olivia Rd./Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews

Missing Person, Gausetown Rd., Kingstree

March 27 - Incident Not Reported, Gourdin St., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Trio Rd., Andrews

Missing Person

Incident Not Reported, Devine Ave., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Leahs Lp., Greeleyville

March 28 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Railroad Ave., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Earle Rd., Andrews

Possession of a Stolen Handgun; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Battery Park Rd., Nesmith

Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Hemingway Hwy./Brown Rd., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Izzard Rd., Salters

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Shady Ln., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Reed St., Kingstree

March 29 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest, Nelson Hill Rd., Greeleyville

Incident Not Reported, Tupperware Rd. (Tupperware), Hemingway

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3); Petit Larceny < $2,000; Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Rowell Rd., Salters

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Pine Tree Rd., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Pinewood St., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Shady Ln., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Blakely Rd., Salters

March 30 - B&E Auto, Cypress Ave., Kingstree

B&E Auto, Eastland Ave., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, County Line Rd., Andrews

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Williamsburg Garden (Williamsburg Garden Apts.), Hemingway

Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Pinewood St., Kingstree

March 31 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Minnie Ln., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Sandy Bay Rd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Daisy Ln., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Staggers Rd., Andrews

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Edwin Rd., Salters

April 1 Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) < $2,000; Petit Larceny < $2,000, Green Rd., Lake City

Burglary 3rd Degree, Circle Dr., Hemingway

Assault and Battery by Mob (Bodily Injury) 3rd Degree, Washington St., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Williamsburg County Law Enforcement Complex

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree

B&E Auto, Frost St., Kingstree

April 2 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Horton Rd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Breach of Peace, Morrisville Rd., Andrews

April 3 - Public Disorderly Conduct, Circle Dr., Hemingway

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Driffin Rd., Salters

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Concord Rd., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Plum St., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Country Club Rd., Andrews

April 4 - Incident Not Reported, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree

PWID Schedule I Drug (B)(C) Narcotic/LSD or Schedule II Narcotic – 1st Offense, Thurgood Marshall The Twins Rd.

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Tupperware Rd./ Cowhead Rd., Hemingway

April 5 - Incident Not Reported, Flank Ave., Salters

Motor Vehicle Accident, SC 527/Sumter Hwy./eight miles N. of Kingstree, Kingstree

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act); Violation of Restraining Order, Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree

Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 1st Offense; Violation of Restraining Order, Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree

April 6 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Elm Tree Rd., Nesmith

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), S. Main St., Hemingway

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Janice Lp., Kingstree

Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000; Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2); Property Damage to Obtain Nonferrous Metal > $5,000, McMillan Rd., Greeleyville

Giving False Information to Police (Commission of a Crime by Another); Obtaining Money or Property under False Tokens or Letters < $2,000; Unlawful Possession Sell Advertise Etc. of Drug Paraphernalia, N. Williamsburg County Hwy. (Roses), Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, White Oak Rd., Kingstree

April 7 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Saxon Rd., Kingstree

Financial Transaction Card Fraud > $500, Ellis Lp., Kingstree

April 8 - Malicious Injury to Real Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Green Rd., Lake City

Violation of Restraining Order, Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Sandridge Rd., Kingstree

April 9 - Arson 3rd Degree, Truck Rd., Salters

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Quail St., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Microwave Rd., Lane

April 10 - Incident Not Reported, Nesmith St., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported

Incident Not Reported, Manor Corner, Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Old Taylor Rd., Kingstree

April 11 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Gausetown Rd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Williamsburg Regional Hospital, Kingstree

Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3)

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Wilson Buie Blvd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

April 12 - Incident Not Reported, Donnelly St., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Harry Rd., Kingstree

Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Pasley St., Hemingway

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Pasley St., Hemingway

April 13 - Incident Not Reported, Swinton Rd., Salters

Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Jacob Ave., Andrews

Breach of Peace, Damascus Rd., Kingstree

Burglary 2nd Degree, N. Main St., Hemingway

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Plum St., Hemingway

Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), Santee Rd., Lane

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Harmon St., Hemingway

Burglary 2nd Degree, Sydneys Lp., Kingstree

April 14 - Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) > $2,000 < $10,000, N. Railroad Ave., Kingstree

Breach of Peace, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000

Burglary 3rd Degree, Hemingway Hwy., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Swan Ln., Hemingway

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

April 15 - Burglary 2nd Degree, McCutchen Rd., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway

April 16 - B&E Auto, Pope Rd., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Pope Rd., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Breach of Peace, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway

Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent < $2,000, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, W. Main St. (Williamsburg County PSA Bldg.), Kingstree

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Dove St., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Whispering Pines Rd., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Nesmith Rd., Nesmith

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Magnolia Dr., Hemingway

April 17 - Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hemingway Hwy. (Red Dog Express), Hemingway

Incident Not Reported – Motor Vehicle Incident, Georges Find Rd., Kingstree

Burglary 2nd Degree, Henry Rd., Hemingway

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), King St., Hemingway

April 25 - Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, County Line Rd., Hemingway

Harassment, Berk Ginn Rd., Hemingway

Breach of Peace, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Lane

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Azalea Dr., Hemingway

April 26 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Shady Ln., Kingstree

Harassment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), E. Mill St., Kingstree

Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Easler Hwy., Greeleyville

April 27 - Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Henry Rd., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Dove St., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, N. Jackson St., Kingstree

Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Pinckney Rd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Cora Ave., Greeleyville

Harassment, McFarlin St., Kingstree

April 28 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Edwin Rd., Lane

Incident Not Reported, Cade Rd.

Domestic Violence 1st Degree, N. Longstreet St. (Deluxe Inn), Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, St., Kingstree

Breach of Peace, Cougar Ave., N. Longstreet Kingstree

April 29 - Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Wilson Buie Blvd. (LaNue Floyd Village), Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree

Burglary 2nd Degree, County Line Rd., Hemingway

April 30 - Runaway

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Dove St., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Greenlee St. Kingstree

Civil Complaint, Salters

Petit Larceny < $2,000, County Line Rd., Andrews

Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Cade Rd., Cades

Incident Not Reported, S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Oakland Dr., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, N. Williamsburg County Hwy. (Goody's), Kingstree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Hemingway Police Dept.

Incident Not Reported, E. Main St., Kingstree

Assault and Battery of High and Aggravated Nature, Cowhead Rd., Hemingway

Source: Williamsburg County Detention Center

