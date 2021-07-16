You have permission to edit this article.
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports May 9 through May 22

May 9 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Babylon Rd., Kingstree

Unlawful use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree

Missing Person, McClam Rd., Cades

Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) < $2,000, S. State Hwy. 41/51S (Southside Grocery), Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy. (St. Paul United Methodist Church)

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Lexington Ave. (Frierson Homes), Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Petit Larceny < $2,000, William Cooper Dr.

Runaway, Taylor Cir., Nesmith

May 10 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, N. Brooks St., Kingstree

Violation of Court Order of Protection, Shaw Corner Rd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, State Hwy. 41/51S S., Hemingway

Forgery > $10,000, S. Jackson St., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Manning Hwy., Greeleyville

Petit Larceny < $2,000, US Hwy. 521, Andrews

Abuse of Vulnerable Adult, Lynchburg Rd., Kingstree

May 11 - Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, McClam Rd., Cades

Incident Not Reported, S. Jackson St. (Williamsburg County Sheriff Office Detention Center), Kingstree

Burglary 2nd Degree, Soccee Rd., Hemingway

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Midway Rd., Hemingway

May 12 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Janice Lp., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Janice Lp., Kingstree

Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Sherrill Ave., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Thurgood Marshall Hwy. (Williamsburg County Transit)

Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews

Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Felder Rd. Ext., Lane

May 13 - Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Lela Harrison Rd., Kingstree

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Pasley St., Hemingway

May 14 - Burglary 1st Degree, N. Main St., Hemingway

Burglary 1st Degree; Criminal Conspiracy; Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000(3), Dewey Cox Rd., Lake City

Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Birch Creek Rd., Andrews

Burglary 1st Degree, Trussel Rd., Andrews

Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Kindale Park Rd., Kingstree

Incident Not Reported, Denver Rd., Salters

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Cherry Ave., Kingstree

Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor 3rd Degree

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), 2nd Ave., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 1st Degree, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree

May 15 - Burglary 2nd Degree, N. Main St., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, 3rd Ave., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, E. Wisteria Dr., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Palmetto Dr., Cades

Petit Larceny < $2,000, E. Wisteria Dr., Hemingway

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), Andover Ln., Greeleyville

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Edna Ave., Andrews

May 16 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Santee Rd. (St. James AME Church), Lane

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Santee Rd., Lane

Breach of Peace, E. Brooks St., Kingstree

May 17 - Runaway, Donnelly St., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Brooklyn Ave., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000; Property Damage to Obtain Nonferrous Metal < $5,000, Council Rd. (Central Baptist Church), Salters

Incident Not Reported, S. Jackson St., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Anderson St., Kingstree

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Lynchburg Rd., New Zion

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Sumter Hwy. (Dollar General), Kingstree

Runaway, S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree

May 18 - Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Lewis Rd., Hemingway

Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Tobacco/Purchase Possession under 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Forgery < $10,000, Brewer Rd., Kingstree

Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Williamsburg County, Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Seaboard Rd., Andrews

Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Wee Tee Rd., Andrews

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Blackwell St., Kingstree

Unlawful Neglect of Child/Helpless Person, Scrawl Ln., Andrews

Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), Van L. Rd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Buttercup Rd., Salters

May 19 - Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Midway Rd., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy.

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Cherry Ave.

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Wee Tee Rd.

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Red Rd., Kingstree

Receiving Stolen Goods < $2,000, Galena Ln., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Clove Ln., Salters

May 20 - Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Promise Land Rd., Kingstree

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Queen St.

Bomb Threat/False Information – 1st Offense, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree

Runaway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Creative Ln., Andrews

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Segres Rd., Kingstree

Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Madison Ave., Kingstree

Shoplifting, N. Longstreet St. (Dollar General 1054), Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Anderson St., Kingstree

May 21 - Runaway

Incident Not Reported

Financial Transaction Car Fraud/Report or Theft/Loss, S. Williamsburg County Hwy. (52 Station), Greeleyville

Incident Not Reported, Hayes Ln., Kingstree

Burglary 2nd Degree, Santee Rd., Lane

Incident Not Reported, Hubcap Rd./Pinckney Rd., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Washington St., Hemingway

Incident Not Reported, Easler Hwy., Greeleyville

Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway

Petit Larceny < $2,000, Anderson St., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Washington St./S. State Hwy., Hemingway

May 22 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree

Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), N. Main St., Hemingway

Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Creative Ln., Andrews

Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Cherry Ave., Kingstree

Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Old Georgetown Rd., Hemingway

Attempted Murder, Rough Island Rd., Andrews

Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 2nd & Sub Offense; Possession of Burglary Tools; Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Reckless Driving; Unlawful Left Turn; Unlawful Right Turn, Pasley St., Hemingway

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Steve Carmichael Rd., Hemingway

Burglary 1st Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), W. Broad St. (Sully's Spirits), Hemingway

Source: Williamsburg County Detention Center

