Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports May 9 through May 22

May 9 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Babylon Rd., Kingstree
Unlawful use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Cedar Swamp Rd., Kingstree
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
Missing Person, McClam Rd., Cades
Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) < $2,000, S. State Hwy. 41/51S (Southside Grocery), Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy. (St. Paul United Methodist Church)
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Lexington Ave. (Frierson Homes), Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Petit Larceny < $2,000, William Cooper Dr.
Runaway, Taylor Cir., Nesmith
May 10 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, N. Brooks St., Kingstree
Violation of Court Order of Protection, Shaw Corner Rd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, State Hwy. 41/51S S., Hemingway
Forgery > $10,000, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Manning Hwy., Greeleyville
Petit Larceny < $2,000, US Hwy. 521, Andrews
Abuse of Vulnerable Adult, Lynchburg Rd., Kingstree
May 11 - Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, McClam Rd., Cades
Incident Not Reported, S. Jackson St. (Williamsburg County Sheriff Office Detention Center), Kingstree
Burglary 2nd Degree, Soccee Rd., Hemingway
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), Midway Rd., Hemingway
May 12 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Janice Lp., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Janice Lp., Kingstree
Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Sherrill Ave., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Thurgood Marshall Hwy. (Williamsburg County Transit)
Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews
Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Felder Rd. Ext., Lane
May 13 - Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Lela Harrison Rd., Kingstree
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Pasley St., Hemingway
May 14 - Burglary 1st Degree, N. Main St., Hemingway
Burglary 1st Degree; Criminal Conspiracy; Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000(3), Dewey Cox Rd., Lake City
Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Birch Creek Rd., Andrews
Burglary 1st Degree, Trussel Rd., Andrews
Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Kindale Park Rd., Kingstree
Incident Not Reported, Denver Rd., Salters
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Cherry Ave., Kingstree
Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor 3rd Degree
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), 2nd Ave., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 1st Degree, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
May 15 - Burglary 2nd Degree, N. Main St., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, 3rd Ave., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, E. Wisteria Dr., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Palmetto Dr., Cades
Petit Larceny < $2,000, E. Wisteria Dr., Hemingway
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), Andover Ln., Greeleyville
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Edna Ave., Andrews
May 16 - Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Santee Rd. (St. James AME Church), Lane
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Santee Rd., Lane
Breach of Peace, E. Brooks St., Kingstree
May 17 - Runaway, Donnelly St., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Brooklyn Ave., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000; Property Damage to Obtain Nonferrous Metal < $5,000, Council Rd. (Central Baptist Church), Salters
Incident Not Reported, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Anderson St., Kingstree
Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Lynchburg Rd., New Zion
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Sumter Hwy. (Dollar General), Kingstree
Runaway, S. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, 3rd Ave. (Kingstree Middle Magnet School), Kingstree
May 18 - Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Lewis Rd., Hemingway
Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Tobacco/Purchase Possession under 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
Forgery < $10,000, Brewer Rd., Kingstree
Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Williamsburg County, Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Seaboard Rd., Andrews
Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Wee Tee Rd., Andrews
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Blackwell St., Kingstree
Unlawful Neglect of Child/Helpless Person, Scrawl Ln., Andrews
Unlawful Use of Telephone (Harassing Calls), Van L. Rd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Buttercup Rd., Salters
May 19 - Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Midway Rd., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy.
Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Cherry Ave.
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Wee Tee Rd.
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Red Rd., Kingstree
Receiving Stolen Goods < $2,000, Galena Ln., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Clove Ln., Salters
May 20 - Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Promise Land Rd., Kingstree
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Queen St.
Bomb Threat/False Information – 1st Offense, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
Runaway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Creative Ln., Andrews
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Segres Rd., Kingstree
Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Madison Ave., Kingstree
Shoplifting, N. Longstreet St. (Dollar General 1054), Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Anderson St., Kingstree
May 21 - Runaway
Incident Not Reported
Financial Transaction Car Fraud/Report or Theft/Loss, S. Williamsburg County Hwy. (52 Station), Greeleyville
Incident Not Reported, Hayes Ln., Kingstree
Burglary 2nd Degree, Santee Rd., Lane
Incident Not Reported, Hubcap Rd./Pinckney Rd., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Washington St., Hemingway
Incident Not Reported, Easler Hwy., Greeleyville
Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway
Petit Larceny < $2,000, Anderson St., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Washington St./S. State Hwy., Hemingway
May 22 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), N. Main St., Hemingway
Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Creative Ln., Andrews
Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Cherry Ave., Kingstree
Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Old Georgetown Rd., Hemingway
Attempted Murder, Rough Island Rd., Andrews
Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Failure to Stop for Blue Light – 2nd & Sub Offense; Possession of Burglary Tools; Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Reckless Driving; Unlawful Left Turn; Unlawful Right Turn, Pasley St., Hemingway
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Steve Carmichael Rd., Hemingway
Burglary 1st Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), W. Broad St. (Sully's Spirits), Hemingway
Source: Williamsburg County Detention Center