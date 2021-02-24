Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports through February 6

January 24 - Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Steadfast Rd., Andrews
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Taylor Cir., Nesmith
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Tupperware Rd., Hemingway
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Dove St., Kingstree
•Unconscious Person, W. Academy St., Kingstree
•Attempted Murder, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
•Attempted Murder, Senior Rd., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
January 25 - Incident Not Reported, Santee Rd., Andrews
•Incident Not Reported, Marion Church Rd., Salters
•Obtaining Money or Property under False Tokens or Letters > $2,000 but < $10,000, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
•Unspecified, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Saxon Rd., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Breach of Peace, Washington St., Hemingway
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), S. McAlister St., Hemingway
•Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
January 26 - Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Senate Rd., Andrews
•Runaway, Indiantown Swamp Rd., Hemingway
•Swindling
•Burglary 3rd Degree, Donnelly St., Hemingway
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews
•Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act)
•Incident Not Reported, Tupperware Rd. (Tupperware), Hemingway
•Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
January 27 - Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Regal St., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
•Shoplifting < $2,000 – 1st Offense, Williamsburg County Hwy. N., Kingstree
•Unspecified, Patty Rd., Lake City
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway
•Assault and Battery by Mob (Bodily Injury) 3rd Degree, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Kingstree
January 28 - Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Janice Lp., Kingstree
•Burglary 2nd Degree, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Cades
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, William Epps Lp., Kingstree
•Breach of Peace, Truman Cir., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, across from Chavis, Hemingway
January 29 - Possession of Methamphetamine < 1 Gram – 1st Offense, Nelson Blvd. (Refuel 25), Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, MLK Hwy., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Felder Rd., Lane
•Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 3rd & Sub Offense, Babylon Rd., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, S. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
•Possession Schedule I (B)(C) Narcotic LSD/Schedule II Narcotic – 1st Offense, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
•Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor 3rd Degree
•B & E Auto, Stina Ave., Hemingway
January 30 - Incident Not Reported, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Sumter Hwy. (Johnny Boys Express/ABC), Kingstree
•Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense; Operating Vehicle Which Is Not Registered/Licensed; Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee Violation – 1st Offense, W. George St., Hemingway
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 3rd Ave., Kingstree
•Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Martin Luther King Hwy., Lane
January 31 - Missing Person, Hemingway
•Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Hwy. 52/Old Gapway Rd., Salters
•Attempted Murder, Wheeler St., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Green Rd., Lake City
•Domestic Violence High & Aggravated; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon
February 1 - Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Woodland Dr. (Kenneth Gardner Elementary School), Kingstree
•Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Longbranch Rd., Greeleyville
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Petit Larceny < $2,000; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon, Pepperhill Rd., Andrews
•Driving under Suspension – 1st Offense, Bloominvale 2020 Store, Andrews
February 2 - Petit Larceny < $2,000; Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Rough Island Rd., Andrews
•Incident Not Reported, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
•Unlawful Use of Telephone (Unlawful Communications/False Statements of Death or Injury), Driffen Ln., Salters
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Myrtle St., Kingstree
•Public Disorderly Conduct, Madison Ave., Kingstree
February 3 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, State Hwy. 41, Hemingway
•Incident Not Reported, Long Branch Rd., Greeleyville
•Incident Not Reported, Fairview Cir., Johnsonville
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Oakridge Rd., Andrews
•Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Burro Ln., Hemingway
•B & E Auto, Promise Land Rd., Kingstree
•Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Eddie Woods Rd., Salters
•Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Kingstree
•Criminal Sexual Conduct Degree, Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Felder Rd./Broomstraw Rd., Lane
February 4 - Incident Not Reported, Church St., Salters
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Hedge Rd., Andrews
•Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Dove St., Kingstree
•Financial Transaction Card Fraud Generally, Tupperware Rd. (Tupperware), Hemingway
•Giving False Information to Police (Commission of a Crime by Another), Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
•Breach of Peace, Elliott Rd., Andrews
•Shoplifting < $2,000 – 1st Offense, Nelson Blvd. (Dollar General 11747), Kingstree
February 5 - Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Pinckney Rd., Kingstree
•Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Turbeville Hwy., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Ervin Rd., Andrews
•Petit Larceny < $2,000; Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Hemingway
February 6 - Unlawful Use of Telephone (Threatening Unlawful Act), S. Main St. (Hemingway High School), Hemingway
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Coleman Rd., Greeleyville
•Breach of Peace; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Aimwell Rd. (Nesmith Construction), Andrews
•Assault and Battery 1st Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Guy Hudson Ln., Nesmith
•Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (Auto) > $10,000, Benton Rd., Andrews
•Citizen Assist, St. State Hwy. 41/51 S., Hemingway
Source: Williamsburg County Detention Center