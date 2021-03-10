Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports through February 20

February 7 - Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Easler Hwy., Greeleyville
•Trespassing – Entering Premises after Warning, Devine Ave., Kingstree
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Platinum Dr., Kingstree
•Malicious Injury to Real Property < $2,000 (3), Lillie Bell Lp., Kingstree
February 8 - Incident Not Reported, Inglenook Rd., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Kenya Ln., Hemingway
•Arson 1st Degree, N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Kingstree
February 9 - Breach of Peace, Union Church Rd., Salters
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Blakely Rd., Salters
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Daisy Ln., Hemingway
•Burglary 3rd Degree, Wheeler St., Kingstree
•Vandalism/Illegal Graffiti – 1st Offense, Reed St. (Queen Ann Apts.), Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Jane Harvin Rd., Lane
•Burglary 2nd Degree, N. Brooks St., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Messenger Ln., Kingstree
February 10 - Shoplifting < $2,000 – 1st Offense, Hemingway Hwy. (Young’s Food Store #2), Kingstree
Missing Person, Babe Rd., Cades
•Cruelty to Children, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Kingstree
February 11 - Use of Vehicle without Permission, Wilson Buie Blvd. (LaNue Floyd Village), Kingstree
•Incident Not Reported, Sandy Bay Rd. (Williamsburg Academy), Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, S. Jackson St., Kingstree
February 12 - Property Damage to Obtain Nonferrous Metal < $5,000, Society St. (Wilder Brothers Furniture), Greeleyville
•PWID Methamphetamine – 1st Offense, Powell Lp., Andrews
•Grand Larceny > $2,000 but < $10,000, Red Rd., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Lory Ave., Kingstree
February 13 - Incident Not Reported, Williamsburg Garden, Hemingway
•Unspecified, Myrtle St., Kingstree
•Burglary 2nd Degree, Nesmith Rd., Nesmith
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
•Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
•Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Edwin Rd., Salters
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Guy Hudson Ln., Nesmith
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
•Overdose, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews
February 14 - Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, Lake City
Burglary 2nd Degree, Iris Dr., Hemingway
•Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, 4th Ave., Kingstree
•Malicious Injury to Personal Property < $2,000 (Misdemeanor) (3), Daisy Ln., Hemingway
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, S. State Hwy. 41/51 S. (New Vision Freewill Baptist Church), Hemingway
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
February 15 - Runaway, Cade Rd., Lake City
•Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Ravnell Rd., Kingstree
•Breach of Peace, Sampson Rd., Hemingway
•PWID Schedule I III III Drug or Flunitrazepam – 3rd & Sub Offense, Steadfast Rd./US Hwy. 521, Andrews
•Runaway, Salters
February 16 - Unspecified, Kingstree
•Financial Identity Fraud/Identity Fraud, Baxley Rd., Hemingway
•Burglary 2nd Degree, Feather Ave., Kingstree
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Jimsonweed Ln., Andrews
•Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense; Public Disorderly Conduct, Eastland Ave., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Assault and Battery 3rd Degree; Malicious Injury to Personal Property > $10,000 (1), Sampson Rd., Hemingway
February 17 - Petit Larceny < $2,000, Harrell St.+/Wilkerson Ave.
•Petit Larceny < $2,000, Isaac Ave., Andrews
•Shoplifting < $2,000 – 1st Offense, Sumter Hwy. (Dollar General 17709), Kingstree
•Grand Larceny > $10,000, State Hwy. 41/51 S./County Line Rd., Georgetown
•Engaging Child under 18 for Sexual Performance, Sandridge Rd., Kingstree
February 18 - Incident Not Reported, Eva Lp., Salters
Burglary 1st Degree, Longleaf Rd., Cades
February 19 - Malicious Injury to Real Property > $2,000 < $10,000 (2), Cemetery Rd., Kingstree
•Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent > $10,000, Paul Murray Ln., Kingstree
•Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor (14 – 15 Years Custodial Familial Official) 2nd Degree, MLK Jr. Blvd., Kingstree
•Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, White Oak Rd., Kingstree
•Failure to Return License Plate/Registration – 1st Offense; Speeding 1 -10 MPH Over the Speed Limit, 52 N./Green Rd., Cades
February 20 - Unspecified, Cade Rd. and Bartell Rd., Hemingway
•Breach of Peace; Giving False Information to Police (Commission of a Crime by Another); Unlawful Possession Sell Advertise Etc. of Drug Paraphernalia, Starburst Ave., Kingstree
•Public Disorderly Conduct, Eastland Ave., Kingstree
Source: Williamsburg County Detention Center