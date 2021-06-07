Williamsburg County School District announces 2020-2021 Graduation Plan

To accommodate the students and stakeholders, the Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) have developed the following guidelines for a social-distanced ceremony.
Graduation ceremony participation is optional for students and parents.
Commencement exercises will begin promptly on Saturday, June 12, 2021 on the football at the designated times for each high school. Please refer to the 2020-21 Graduation Ceremony Program Outline.
Inclement weather make-up day: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 (Same time-frame for each school)
The following guidelines will be strictly enforced:
• Candidates for graduation will be limited to four (4) non-transferable admission tickets to attend in person. No other guests and/or persons will be allowed into the stadium!!
• The ceremony will be livestreamed and recorded for those who cannot attend. Each school’s commissioned photographer will take pictures of each graduate as they cross the stage for purchase by families if they choose. NO GUESTS WILL BE ALLOWED ON THE FIELD TO VIDEO OR TAKE PICTURES!!
• Social distancing and graduation guidelines will be strongly enforced throughout the graduation ceremony with guests not allowed to congregate in parking lots in and outside of the gates. Persons not having admission tickets won’t be allowed on the premises.
• Only essential event staff will be on hand at graduation. (Essential district/school staff, county’s legislative delegation and law enforcement)
• School specific graduation ceremony information not detailed in the 2020-21 Graduation Ceremony Program Outline will be sent out to students and parents including the schedule to pick up diplomas and graduation packets by each individual school.
• Graduates will be provided with a mask to ensure uniformity and decorum amongst the candidates for graduation and will be allowed to remove the mask when crossing the stage to pick up their diplomas and take their graduation picture.
• Sanitation and nurse stations will be set up in the stadium and restrooms will be monitored to ensure proper capacity and cleanliness.
• Families are asked to take group and individual photos at home before and/or after the ceremony.
• Social distancing and the wearing of masks are required throughout the entire graduation ceremony and all participants must leave IMMEDIATELY after the ceremony concludes.
WCSD Adult Education Graduation Ceremony will be held at the district office on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM.