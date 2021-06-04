Williamsburg County native Rodney Scott inducted in hall of fame

Williamsburg County native Rodney Scott has made that stage in his career that some only dream of when that they get started in their profession.
Scott was recently announced as a 2021 inductee for the Barbecue Hall of Fame® by the American Royal Association.
The induction ceremony, presented by YETI, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 during the 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue® at the Kansas Speedway and will honor both the 2020 & 2021 Inductees.
Scott has been cooking whole-hog barbecue, over wood coals burned down from hardwood, since he was in middle school. For 25 years he worked with his family in their bbq stop in Hemingway until 2017 when he partnered to open Rodney Scott’s BBQ in the North Central neighborhood of Charleston.
In their very first year of operation the restaurant was named one the 50 Best New Restaurants by Bon Appetit Magazine and in 2018, Scott was awarded the James Beard Foundation’s award for Outstanding Chef Southeast.
In 2019 Rodney Scott’s BBQ opened a second location in Birmingham, AL bringing whole-hog, South Carolina-style barbecue to a different part of the South with plans for a second Birmingham restaurant and an Atlanta, GA location scheduled to open in the Summer of 2021.
Scott’s hard work, friendly manner and respect from his peers has offered him many opportunities to travel around the world and cook alongside chefs and pitmasters in New York City, Belize, Uruguay, France and Australia.
He has been featured on popular television shows with the likes of Andrew Zimmern, and Anthony Bourdain. In 2020 Netflix featured Rodney in an episode of their acclaimed series, Chef’s Table and he has just written his first book, Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ.
Scott has elevated the platform of Whole Hog Barbecue onto an international stage. When the public thinks of whole hog barbecue, especially South Carolina, he is always in the conversation of lists.
In addition to serving outstanding food, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is committed to passing on the enjoyment, education and tradition of whole hog bbq to new generations.
Election into the Barbecue Hall of Fame® is barbecue’s top honor and recognizes the significant contributions to the advancement of barbecue. It serves to promote and encourage the growth and public support of barbecue by providing official and public recognition honoring individuals, living or dead, who by extraordinary achievement and service, have made outstanding and significant contributions to barbecue as a hobby, sport, and/or culinary experience.
Each year, three individuals are awarded the prestigious honor and are recognized by the Barbecue Hall of Fame for their significant contributions to the barbecue community and demonstration of achievement in barbecue excellence. Additionally, the Barbecue Hall of Fame Legacy Category honors deceased individuals whose contributions to barbecue excellence helped establish the rich barbecue tradition we enjoy today. Barbecue is a centuries-old culinary art and this category will recognize individuals whose formative influence came before the modern era of competitions and food media.
Also announced as inductees for the hall of fame were Ollie Gates, Meathead Goldwyn and two legacy inductees, Lyttle Bridges and Arthur Bryant.