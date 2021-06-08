Williamsburg County Libraries announces programs for the summer

The Williamsburg County Libraries are now open for all activities except for in-house programs and welcome everyone to browse our expanding collection of books and movies and our materials to take home called “Summer in-a-Bag.”
The libraries are pleased to announce Summer Reading begins for children on Monday, June 14. The theme across the libraries in the state is “Tails and Tales,” quite an interesting title, covering great topics of interest for young readers.
Children can register at the library and pick up their Summer Reading Packet. Prizes can be earned by readers who participate in this program. County children have participated in this time honored summer activity for many, many years. Many new books for children have been cataloged and placed on the shelves of the children’s library lately and we encourage children to check out many of the new titles.
Questions about summer reading can be directed to Kimberly Matthews, Children’s Services Librarian at 843-355-9486,
Covid restrictions dictate the impossibility of having in-house programs but these programs are being replaced this year by a new and terribly exciting series of offerings. A number of folks across the county who are passionate about their chosen area of expertise and interests have agreed to let us present videos of them which will be shared with everyone on the Williamsburg County Library Facebook page and on the very super new-as-can-be library YouTube channel! The generosity of these people sharing their knowledge with children and the rest of us is greatly appreciated and the posting of these videos is highly anticipated. Summer Stories and Creative Spaces in bags will accompany each video for people to take home from the library. A small quiz will be offered for each video and children can submit their answers to these questions at the library. Small prizes will be awarded for each correct answer.
Questions about the videos and Summer in-a-Bags, Storytimes and Creative Spaces in-a-Bag may be directed to Roberta McCutchen, Program Specialist at 843-355-9486.
Crafting with Miss Ginger is a program where craft instructions are sent home in little bags as part of Summer-in-a-Bag. Questions about this program may be directed to Ginger Mouzon at 843-355-9486.
While we are so sorry circumstances don’t allow in-person programs we are also very excited about the new programs we are offering and so grateful for the community folks who are helping this make a most unusual and interesting summer for library patrons.
Kingstree Library is located at 215 N. Jackson Street, 843-355-9486
Hemingway Library is located at 306 N. Main Street, 843-558-7679
Greeleyville Library is located at 72 C.E. Murray Blvd., 843-426-2391