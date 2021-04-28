You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsburg County Emergency Services Citizens Building dedicated

WCES Citizens Building pic1
Buy Now

Williamsburg County Emergency Services Citizens Building

Staff Photo

On Thursday, April 22, Williamsburg County residents celebrated the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Williamsburg County Emergency Services Citizens Building located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy, Kingstree.

WCES Citizens Building pic2
Buy Now

Staff Photo

This long awaited and highly anticipated state of the art facility housing Fire and EMS headquarters is the result of the Penny Sales Tax Capital Project. Williamsburg County Fire Chief Randy Swinton along with EMS Director Judy McCrea and Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright recognized everyone who was a part of the process. Each one echoed their appreciation to all the dedicated volunteers and the citizens who made this vision a reality.  

WCES Citizens Building pic3
Buy Now

Staff Photo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News