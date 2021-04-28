Williamsburg County Emergency Services Citizens Building dedicated

On Thursday, April 22, Williamsburg County residents celebrated the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Williamsburg County Emergency Services Citizens Building located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy, Kingstree.
This long awaited and highly anticipated state of the art facility housing Fire and EMS headquarters is the result of the Penny Sales Tax Capital Project. Williamsburg County Fire Chief Randy Swinton along with EMS Director Judy McCrea and Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright recognized everyone who was a part of the process. Each one echoed their appreciation to all the dedicated volunteers and the citizens who made this vision a reality.