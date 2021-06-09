During the Williamsburg County Community Action Awareness Day Celebration in Kingstree on May 28, 240 families were served during a food distribution held by the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc.
Sponsored by the Lowcountry Food Bank from Charleston, the drive-through event garnered a big crowd, with many lining up even before the organizers opened.
In addition to the needed supplies, attendees learned about the services that the Waccamaw EOC provides, including community service programs, weatherization assistance and head start/early head start educational services.
The Waccamaw EOC, Inc. offers an array of community program services and resources, as well as case management, to empower and lead individuals down a pathway towards economic self-sufficiency.
In addition, the agency operates the Head Start / Early Head Start Educational Centers and a home Weatherization Assistance Program, which assists low-income families to make their homes energy efficient.
The Kingstree event represented the third in three consecutive Fridays the agency conducted, with the other two being in during the month of May in both Horry and Georgetown counties.
All told, approximately 500 families were distributed food between the events in all three counties.
To learn more about the organization’s programs visit www.weoc.org or call (843) 234-4100.