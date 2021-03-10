WCSO responds to Amtrak bomb threat

An investigation continues into a Sunday night bomb threat. On the evening of March 7, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from an Amtrak representative about an explosive device on an Amtrak train. The explosive device was said to be placed on train 98 headed to New York. The representative notified local authorities that the Amtrak train would stop at the Amtrak station at 101 East Main Street located in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County. Deputies arrived on the scene and assisted Amtrak personnel with safely evacuating passengers from the train. The Sheriff’s Office established traffic control points to redirect traffic around the train station.
The passengers were escorted and assisted by deputies, and Williamsburg County Transit to the Alex Chatman Complex building at 141 West Main Street in Kingstree for shelter. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were requested and responded with their K9 Explosive Bomb Dogs to ensure there was no threat on the train or other potential areas. After further investigation, agencies were unable to locate any explosive device. Once law enforcement cleared the train, all passengers were safely escorted by County Transit back to the train station for boarding. Amtrak Police will continue to investigate this matter.
Williamsburg County Fire Department, Kingstree Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS, Williamsburg County Transit, Williamsburg County Emergency Man-agement Division, and Williamsburg County Supervisor’s Office assisted with the incident.