Washed in the Blood; Roger Pinckney publishes his latest novel.

Evening Post Books is pleased to announce the publication of Roger Pinckney’s latest novel, Washed in the Blood. It tells the story of Rut: William Rutledge Elliot IV is Washed in the Blood, an almost born-again Baptist lying low on a remote island, skippering a seepy old freight barge and growing high-quality marijuana for a discerning clientele. While his chosen occupations are perilous, his life is peaceful and predictable until he discovers a strange track in an abandoned rice field, that of an animal officially “extinct” for over a century. Ridiculed and rebuffed by Department of Natural Resources biologists and wardens, Rut seeks the truth. But instead of setting him free, as the Good Book says, the truth sends him to jail. But there are compensations: good whiskey, good smoke, and an unlikely romance with the lovely Charlotte Callahan, one of the state’s first female game wardens. Washed in the Blood is a wild and muddy romp through the South Carolina Lowcountry, a compelling tale and an unforgettable read. The book is available in hardcover for $24.95 in area bookstores and online at www.EveningPostBooks.com.
Roger Pinckney is the author of fifteen books of fiction and nonfiction, including Reefer Moon and Blow the Man Down, also from Evening Post Books. He lives and works on Daufuskie Island, S.C., — remote, beautiful and sparsely settled.
Pinckney’s readers say:
“One of the most distinct American literary voices since William Faulkner.”
“Roger Pinckney is a fool, a fool for love, a fool for voodoo, just a damn fool.”
“He’s brilliant and feral.”
About Evening Post Books:
Evening Post Books is a division of Evening Post Publishing Company, publishers of the Charleston Post and Courier. Evening Post Books began publishing in 2008 and features authors and stories of the South Carolina Lowcountry and the greater South. Additional information may be found on our website at www.EveningPostBooks.com.