Waccamaw EOC, Inc. announces new Community Services Office to open at Chavis One-Stop

The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. recently announced the opening of Community Services Office to better help the needs of Williamsburg County residents.
The new office will open July 6 at the Chavis One-Stop Complex located at 2811 S.C. Highway 41-51 in Hemingway with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.
The Waccamaw EOC, Inc.’s Community Services division administers programs that provide financial assistance to help customers down the pathway towards economic self-sufficiency.
These programs include assistance for expenses such as electricity / energy needs, rent / security deposits, health and wellness, nutrition, education and / or job training assistance.
In addition, the agency is providing additional assistance in these areas for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A YETS (Youth Employment Training) summer program is also administered through the agency and provides high school youth to college-aged young adults employability training and character-building skills.
The programs are managed at the state level by the State of South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity and on the federal level by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
Chartered in 1965, the Waccamaw EOC, Inc. and its affiliates have served over a half-million residents in the tri-county area, and its programs have boosted the economy in Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties by an estimated $250 million in direct assistance, with an economic impact of more than $1.25 Billion, according to its website.