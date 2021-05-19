Virtual meeting held for Black River project

A virtual community planning session was held on May 11, regarding the upcoming state park in the area that will highlight the Black River.
Tripp Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, a planning firm based out of Greenville that focuses on town planning, community branding and economic development, hosted the meeting to gather public input of what citizens would like to see as they seek potential types of recreational offerings that will be integrated into the park.
The proposed Black River Water Trail & Park Network stretches across Williamsburg and Georgetown counties and past communities including Kingstree, Andrews and Choppee.
The first new state park in 15 years, the project is a collaboration of conservation partners, state agencies and local governments that is using a visionary effort to link a series of riverside public and private parks along a 70-mile stretch of the river.
“It really represents probably an unprecedented alliance of groups across South Carolina and in this part of South Carolina that is so special to all of you,” Muldrow told the virtual and in-person audience.
Muldrow explained that there is a survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCBlackRiver) where the public can comment and share their concerns.
There is also a link to a story map on the survey website that will be updated often as the project moves forward to answer any questions residents may have.
He said as of May 11, he has seen over 1,100 responses and explained that they are still reaching out for more.
“Those of you who have a Kingstree zip code, you are winning,” he joked as he shared that Kingstree so far has the most responses to the survey.
Muldrow stressed that they are in the very beginning of the process and noted that more public input sessions will be held as he took questions from the panel.
Some ideas for the park from the audience included trails, RV parking, dedicated areas for weddings, water sports, botanical gardens, stores to buy supplies, a boardwalk, cabins, kayak launch areas and locations for arts and theatre.
Muldrow said that the number one response of the survey so far is that litter is the number one concern from residents.
“Nothing is more concerning than going to see something and not seeing it maintained,” he said.
Citizens also wanted planners to know that they did not want nature spoiled as the park areas are implemented.
“This is truly the beginning and community involvement has got to be a hallmark of this,” Muldrow said.
One citizen wanted to know how many jobs that the park will create.
“I think this project team is very mindful of number one, conservation, preservation and respecting the beauty of the river, but also very mindful of the economic opportunities that could come with a carefully curated park and recreational amenity to help enliven and enrich the economies of the communities along the river,” Muldrow said.
Eddie Woods from Greeleyville shared memories of growing up on the river and said a project like this a long overdue.
“To me, it’s an emotional situation when I think back where we came from and we are about to venture into now,” Woods said. It almost brings tears to my eyes because I really do love this area and I really love the Black River.”
Muldrow finished up the meeting by saying that the upcoming state park is one of a kind and there is not anything comparable to it in South Carolina.
“This is a one of a kind,” Muldrow said. “Don’t you think we deserve one of a kind? Because the Black River is one of a kind.”