Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission has selected Mrs. Emily Myers of 501 North Academy Street as the June 2021 ‘Yard of the Month’.
Mrs. Emily Myers recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Mrs. Joann Bowman, daughter stated that Mrs. Myers has always had a green thumb and a love for gardening and landscaping. When she and her late husband, Mr. Nathaniel Myers, Sr., obtained the land for their home in the Suttons community of Williamsburg County, they worked tirelessly to clear the grounds to build the house and landscape the entire yard.
Mrs. Myers brought her love for gardening with her when she relocated to North Academy Street. She has planted cedar, crepe myrtles, magnolia, and pine trees, shrubs, spiraeas, hydrangeas, roses, and lilies. The yard is manicured, and adorned with a variety of potted plants, trees, flowers, and concrete sculptures. She maintains plants in an old black kettle pot, once used to cook pileau. She is proud of her yard and requires that it be well groomed.
The Yard of the Month Program was created to give recognition to residents who positively contribute to the overall appearance of the town, have exceeded the average efforts of maintaining their yard, and diligently work to make their yard and the Town of Kingstree a more beautiful place. The judging is not limited to landscaping. It includes buildings, walkways, porches, patios, and fences that are located on the property and are required to be in good repair. The program recognizes residents during the months of April through September. The program presented its first award on September 1, 2016.
Nominations for Yard of the Month may be made to any commission member or to the Town of Kingstree. Members of the Kingstree Beautification Commission select the yards to be recognized. The Kingstree Beautification Commission members are appointed by Kingstree Town Council and serve as an advisory initiative, to encourage the beautification and improvement of the appearance of the town and its entrances.
The Town of Kingstree is dedicated to improving the quality of lives and appearance of our community. We encourage residents to take pride in their homes and neighborhoods. The Beautiful Commission meets the second Monday of each month. If you would like to learn more about the beautification programs or would like to become involved with this effort, contact the Town of Kingstree at (843) 355-7484 or visit our website at www.kingstree.org.