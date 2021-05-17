Town of Kingstree Hires Kipp Coker

Kipp Coker, the Town of Kingstree’s new Chief of Police, is an experienced law enforcement officer having served a total of over 22 years with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department and as Lake’s City’s Police Chief.
Coker’s first day in Kingstree was May 4. He says that initially his main priority is getting the police force fully staffed. Down five officers when he arrived, he was able to hire two during his first week, was waiting to hear from two more to whom he has offered positions and hopes to fill the final slot before the end of the month.
The new chief believes strongly in community and is making a list of programs that he would like to see implemented here. He has already begun work on re-energizing police wellness checks for the town’s senior citizens. He also plans to work on getting the department accredited, which will take some time, but in the end will ensure greater transparency and accountability.
He is looking forward to the challenge of building up the department. “I’ve been able to build on already existing programs before, but this is the first time I’ve been able to build a department almost from the ground up,” he said. “Will it be all roses and daisies? No! But my officers and I will give our all for every soul who lives in this community and for every visitor in town.” Coker added, “We need the community as much as it needs us, and we will do our part.”
Coker said his perspective on his work has changed over the years. Born in Lake City, he and his family moved to Barrineau where his father owned a convenience store. Coker saw sheriff’s deputies come into the store, and he found himself wanting to be a policeman. However, once he became an officer, and especially after he became an investigator, he began to think, “What if this had happened to my family?” At that point, the job became more about what he could do to help the folks he served than about his being an officer.
“We want to welcome Chief Coker to the Town of Kingstree,” Town Manager Richard Treme said. “He brings with him a lot of experience, and he has a good reputation among other law enforcement officers. We are very fortunate to have him.”
The life of a police chief doesn’t give him much time to call his own, but when he does have some down time, Coker enjoys playing golf, as well as spending time with his wife and three children. He is a big Clemson football fan, and he also owns The Clubhouse Grill restaurant in Lake City.
Chief Coker believes in making himself available to the people he serves. If you need to reach him, his number is 843-401-8484. Coker said his ultimate goal is “for the people here to be able to walk outside and enjoy their town without worry.”
He replaces former Police Chief Andre Williams, who last month was named Chief of Police for the Town of Pine Ridge in Lexington County.