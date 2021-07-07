Town of Hemingway receives June Image Award

The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award for June to the Town of Hemingway. Mayor John Michal Collins is completely dedicated to the town as he took time while working on a water line to answer a few questions. The mayor noted he loves Hemingway and works diligently to serve the people in town. His dedication is recognized in the CDBG grant that has been secured for sewer lines and the USDA Grant secured for public works equipment. In addition, a grant has been submitted for new Police Cars. He stressed the importance of infrastructure as it is most important for the Town to grow. Hemingway is also in the process of a Park Project which includes revitalization of equipment and the addition of a community facility.
For years Hemingway has also focused on beautification, and it continues. The Town will implement a Façade grant beginning August 1st that will promote beautification and marketability of downtown. Keep Williamsburg Beautiful supports the town by donating flowers for the planters. It is the partnership that promotes the town in a positive light.
In addition to the dedicated town employees who make the town run smoothly, Kerri Kellahan is serving as interim Town Administrator. Mrs. Kellahan, who works for the Council of Governments, is working part-time in Hemingway to help the town while they are without a Town Administrator. She noted that the previous Administrator left the town in good shape, so her focus has been on obtaining grants and leveraging all available resources to complete capital projects. While she is busy with graduate school, work, and three small children, she is enjoying her time in Hemingway. Mrs. Kellahan enjoys the Hemingway Staff and appreciates their service to the community. In closing, she noted that Hemingway is a great place to live, work, or just visit.