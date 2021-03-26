Threats cause lockdowns

Juveniles connected to separate incidents involving threats to schools
Two Williamsburg County School District Schools were on lockdown within a week of each other after receiving threats. On March 11, Kenneth Gardner Elementary School was placed on lockdown for hours after a juvenile allegedly called in a shooting threat. Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were able to locate where the call originated and interviewed the juvenile.
Investigators allege the juvenile called the school twice, stating that the juvenile was going to shoot up the school. The juvenile was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Kingstree Police Department and Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments assisted in establishing traffic control points to redirect traffic around the school during the incident.
On March 17, law enforcement placed the Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts under lockdown after a 14-year-old allegedly used a TextNow App to communicate information by phone that the juvenile was going to bomb the school. The student was charged with Conveying False Information Regarding the Attempted Use of a Destructive Device and Disturbing Schools and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Kingstree Police Department and Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments assisted Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted with K9 Explosive Bomb Dogs.
This isn’t the first time a student has been charged with similar threats. In 2018, an 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with Conveying False Information Regarding the Attempted Use of a Destructive Device and Disturbing Schools in connection to an October 26, bomb threat made towards Hemingway High School.
Bomb threats are always taken seriously and they trigger a chain of events. Once a threat is made, law enforcement is notified. This leads to other agencies becoming involved, such as SLED, who must expend valuable resources to the scene. Even the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms, and the FBI may be called upon depending on the circumstances. In the end, the prank could cost taxpayers millions of dollars in a single day.
Under South Carolina law, those making a bomb threat or conveying false information regarding a bomb threat can be sentenced up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The minimum time in jail is one year.
The investigations into the matters are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381.