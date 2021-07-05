The South Carolina State Fair is sow accepting entries for their 2021 competitive exhibits

Exhibits will be displayed during this year’s S.C. State Fair – returning Oct. 13-24, 2021
July 1, 2021 (COLUMBIA, S.C.) — The South Carolina State Fair is accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits now through Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The exhibits will showcase South Carolina's finest agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock at the S.C. State Fair, which will be held Oct. 13-24, 2021.
Those wishing to compete can view the department Exhibit Guide and enter online at scstatefair.org/competitions.
“Our competitive events are a hallmark of our annual fair and showcase the amazing talents of South Carolina residents,” says General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “We are thrilled to bring people together again to celebrate South Carolina’s rich history — while showcasing the best from local artisans and farmers alike.”
More than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for winning entries in our competitive exhibits, including agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock during this year’s fair.
The S.C. State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns this fall in Columbia, S.C. The S.C. State Fair is a charitable organization dedicated to preserving and promoting South Carolina’s agricultural roots while supporting statewide education. Even during the year of this pandemic, the South Carolina State Fair awarded $300,000 in Ride of Your Life Scholarships to 50 South Carolina high school students to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university, or technical college in the state.