The News editor retires

Saying goodbye to coworkers and colleagues is often bittersweet. Someone is leaving, usually, to follow a new pursuit in life, liberty and happiness. But someone is always left behind. This time, the readers of The News will be left behind.
Michaele Duke has distinguished herself during the past years as a sales rep, photographer, reporter and editor with The News. And Duke is beginning her newest chapter in her life’s book. She retired from her duties at The News and the Wednesday, April 21 edition is her last as editor.
Duke also served as a columnist with the newspaper, writing Points on the Curve weekly. In 2014 and again in 2017 she was named the South Carolina Press Association’s Photojournalist of the Year.
For many, Duke’s leaving feels like the end to an era. Duke, who offers all she encounters her trademark wit and sass, said she has covered everything from floods to fires, diversity to unity. She has been the face of The News, participating in fundraisers, dancing on stages, and judging everything from artwork and Christmas decorations to barbecue and handmade grills.
Duke said over the years she has “Made people happy and pissed people off.”
Before she started her career as a news correspondent 2001 with The News, she worked for a period with The Hanahan News, covering various subjects. She has worked for the Associated Press and contributed her photography to various publications over the years.
The highlight in her career, she said, though, came in 1983, when she covered the U.S. Granada invasion by capturing on film evacuated students landing in Charleston.
In 2006 Duke was a sales representative at The News and during that time, on occasion, wrote news stories. In fact, she said, she covered Bill Clinton (campaigning for wife Hillary) and Barack Obama who made campaign stops in Kingstree during the 2008, presidential election.
That same year her title changed from sales rep to reporter. In 2018, she was named editor.
Duke began competing in the South Carolina Press Association journalism contest in 2014. Since then, Duke has won at least 40 awards, most notable, Reporting-in-depth and Photojournalist of the Year twice.
In 2018 and 2019, Duke was among the staff members responsible for The News’ highest achievement. Among the awards The News won in those years through the state’s press association was the Association’s highest honor: The President’s Cup Award for Excellence, awarded to a newspaper in each circulation division that scores the best overall performance. In 2020, Duke walked away with five more SCPA awards.
An avid outdoorswoman, Duke is a two-time Sporting Clays Lady State Champion. She said she is looking forward to spending more time hunting with her husband Mac (affectionally known as the “SgtMaj”), and their two children, Shannon, an art director in Los Angeles, and Morgan, a student at the College of Charleston.
Duke is a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club, the Professional Women’s Organization, and a lifetime member of the South Carolina Sporting Clays Association.
What is on her bucket list? Likely, Duke said, she will volunteer, travel, and continue in her photography endeavors.
“Most assuredly,” she added, she’ll “make the SgtMaj finish his ‘Honey-Do’ list.”
Duke, an award-winning photojournalist, entered and was accepted for competition multiple times in the premier art competition and exhibit in neighboring Lake City, ArtFields.
She has worked as a wedding, portrait, and landscape photographer, with her work appearing in magazines, publications and in newsprint. She exhibits some her work through the website behance.com.
Duke, also an avid cook and mixologist, published a booklet of a few of her favorite mixes in 2019, “Drinks On Me.”
Duke has worked as a commercial photographer before marrying. Then, the Dukes lived in several states while the “SgtMaj” served in the U.S. Marine Corps, she said.
When her husband retired in 1999, the couple returned to his hometown, Kingstree, where they will continue to live after her retirement from The News.
“Michaele has been such a dedicated and hard working part of this operation. Her photography and writing skills will be missed, but more than that, her energetic performance, her passion for telling it like it is and her presence in the office will missed even more so,” said Tami Rodgers, Publisher of The News.
“Cheers,” Michaele, from your most ardent fans! You add flavor, zest and energy to everything you undertake; We expect you to do the same in the retired life!