The College of Charleston Spring 2021 Commencement

The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies.
The following local students earned degrees:
Giselles Sanchez of Lake City, SC, (29560) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Latin Amer/Caribbean Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the College of Charleston.
Destiny Hawkins of Greeleyville, SC, (29056) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the College of Charleston.
Tashianna Dase of Hemingway, SC, (29554) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the College of Charleston.
Andre Gagliano of Johnsonville, SC, (29555) graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of Charleston.
Emily Haines of Lake City, SC, (29560) graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Computing in the Arts from the College of Charleston.
Mary Grace Colburn of Lake City, SC, (29560) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Charleston.
Skie Pickens of Lake City, SC, (29560) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the College of Charleston.
