Suspect in custody after chase

A fatal crash in Bonneau led law enforcement to Williamsburg County where a suspect was taken into custody. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the crash occurred Tuesday morning, February 23, around 10 a.m. and involved a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and a Toyota pickup driven by civilian. The driver of the Tahoe died at the scene.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to a Bonneau Police “agency assist” after the suspect tried to ram a police officer and a chase ensued. The chase ended in Kingstree at the intersection of Main Street and Longstreet Street.
According to a Kingstree Police Department report, Kingstree Chief Andre Williams, along with KPD officers and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted by clearing the intersection to allow the pursued subject, Christopher L. Dingle to have a clear way through without incidents or accidents. Dingle, who resides in St. Stephen, surrendered at the intersection and was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office. He was placed on hold for warrants for pending charges with other agencies.