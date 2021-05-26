Summer reading and more at the Williamsburg County Libraries

TAILS AND TALES is the title of Summer Reading 2021 at the Williamsburg County Libraries. This second summer of COVID-19 means the library summer schedule will once again be different from normal years. This year the children’s area of the libraries will be open and children will once more be able to check out books that will count towards receiving Summer Reading credit, credits that count toward prizes earned by the end of the summer. Many county children ages 0-12 participate in this intense reading program to increase their reading skills and to become familiar with the wonderful offerings from the children’s library.
This year libraries will move cultural activities online to the Williamsburg County Library Facebook page. The target this summer will be to feature the county’s natural treasure, the Black River and its surroundings. Much in the headlines recently, the Black River will be the focus of a number of preservation and resource use studies as the state moves awareness of the river to the forefront. We at the library want to know as much as we can about the river system and those who live along it.
The library will record interviews with members of the community who love the river and who can share their love of the river with us. In addition, video interviews will be posted twice weekly with members of the community who are willing to share their interests, people whose jobs or hobbies make them community treasures. These folks might be engaged in the sciences, the arts, or local industry. Reading lists will be provided for children who wish to further study each person’s interests.
Please call the libraries for more information on Tales and Tails to learn how your child can participate.
New to the Kingstree Library this year is SUMMER IN-A-BAG featuring take home Storytime, Creative Space, and crafting instructions with Miss Ginger. These bags are all free and fun and are for all ages. Children can take home multiples of these to work on. These bags are available now and will be available all summer. Summer Reading begins on June 14.
Please contact the Kingstree Library at (843) 355-9486 for more information.