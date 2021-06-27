Stigmatism

The root word here is stigma or stigmata for plural which means a mark of disgrace or reproach as on one’s reputation. In the case of the crucified Christ, it is his wound marks. The adversary thought he could ruin the reputation of Jesus by crucifying him between two thieves. But instead he actually played a part in the greatest miracle performed by the Father and the Son.
Stigma surfaces from so many rooted ills. People can place stigmas on any of us at any given time in our lives. Some of them vanishes away for the lack of grapevine support, while others cling to us for a lifetime. Whether short term or long term, each of us must learn how to deal with stigmas in our lives. Here are some general stigmas that we cannot avoid;
• Stereotype – a standardize conception of a certain group of anything
• Labeling – a short word of phrase description of a person or group
• Division – us versus them mentality
It is a shame that you can forget what happened to you twenty years ago, but you have placed a mark on me for what happened to me at birth beyond my control.
We go through life with a plethora of words ready to assign one or several of them to practically every individual we come in contact with. Try sitting beside a couple individuals in the mall, you will be surprise what they say about the people minding their own business walking through the mall. Let’s be honest, we all have done it to people who have no idea that we just stigmatized them as they walked near us.
The question that must be asked is, what do we get out of placing a stigma on another person. Stroking our ego internally in this fashion has little to no value. I challenge each of us to reverse our stigmas and changed them to something good to say about the person out loud or within your mind. Extract the positive that exists and leave your personal stereotypes locked in your database. Delete those words that can be fatal to the character of others.
For those of us who have allowed others to invade our data base of self-esteem, please empty everything that has entered your files with the intent of creating a virus within our character. It is very painful to obtain knowledge of the negative stigmas placed on us by others, especially when it has cost us precious opportunities. We cannot control the opinions of other people. We should instead be reminded of the last two stanzas of the powerful poem, “Invictus”
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Do not concentrate on what you lost, dwell on what you still have.
Do not fall apart because God’s promise has not been realized in your life yet. I urge you instead to use the promises as motivation to press on.
Use every stigma that has been falsely applied to your reputation as a step towards advancement. We cave in to the intentions of the stigma too easily, which is to stain, drain, and to inflict pain.
God allows stigmatism to be a part of our process to demonstrate his life changing power.
Luke 24:6-7 He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spake unto you when he was yet in Galilee, Saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.
Hang in there day three is coming!
Pastor Livingston is a native of Georgetown. He started his pastoral ministry in Georgetown South Carolina at Mt Olive Baptist Church within the city’s historic district. After seven years of pastoring at Mt Olive, he was called to Antioch Baptist Church in Kingstree where he served for three years. Pastor Livingston has proudly served as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Manning since 2008.