State Treasurer’s Office launches new Matchelor Promotion for Unclaimed Property

Social campaign aims to reconnect South Carolinians with their missing money
COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 7, 2021) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is committed to reconnecting South Carolinians with their missing money, and recently his office launched The Matchelor, a new social media promotion aimed at helping people find their perfect match with their unclaimed funds.
Parodying the popular TV series, The Matchelor promotion is a fun, tongue-in-cheek way to remind people that the State Treasurer’s Office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.
“At the State Treasurer’s Office, we have a team of committed matchelors and matchelorettes who actively work to match people with their unclaimed funds every day, but with more than a million accounts, we can’t do it alone,” said Treasurer Loftis. “We’re reminding folks to search our website to see if they can find their perfect match and be reunited with their long-lost Benjamins, Hamiltons or Lincolns.Funds in our Unclaimed Property Program are remitted to the State Treasurer’s Office each year by businesses who have been unable to find the rightful owner. These funds may be checks that were lost in the mail and never cashed, forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds or even shares of stock.
This campaign is just another fun way the State Treasurer’s Office works to encourage the public to check and see if any missing money is waiting for them. The posts will be featured on the agency’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Visit the State Treasurer's Office website at treasurer.sc.gov to see if you can get reconnected with your missing money.