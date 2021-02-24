State Treasurer Curtis Loftis reminds teachers about application deadline

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is reminding teachers interested in participating in the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program that applications are being accepted for the third cohort through Wednesday, March 31, at midnight. Teachers can apply online at SCFLMT.org.
“In just its second year, the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program is having a positive impact on schools throughout our state, with 64 educators in our first two cohorts representing 54 different schools and 24 different school districts, including two private schools,” said State Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “When the coronavirus changed how our schools operated, we quickly adapted our training efforts to a virtual platform to continue to provide this vital financial literacy education for the foreseeable future. With its unique structure that emphasizes teacher training, we think our Master Teacher program will serve as a national model for other states to follow.”
The South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program provides financial incentives for K-12 teachers who are experts in the area of financial literacy and have a desire to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their school, district or at state educator conferences. The goal is to increase the number of South Carolina students receiving high quality personal finance instruction.
Eligibility requirements include:
Certified classroom teachers who instruct students for at least half of the school day.
Teachers who have completed three years in the profession and participate in professional development related to financial literacy.
Teachers who demonstrate a passion for furthering personal financial literacy.
South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teachers enter a three-year cohort with incentives provided at each level based on participation in a progression of professional development and training obligations.
Sponsored by Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program is a partnership with SC Economics.
About Future Scholar
Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, is administered through the State Treasurer’s Office. For more information, visit FutureScholar.com or follow @SCStateTreasurer on Facebook. No state funds are used to market Future Scholar or the SC Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program.State Treasurer Curtis Loftis reminds teachers about application deadline