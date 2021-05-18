Stallions Secure Baseball State Championship

2021 marks history as Williamsburg Academy secures a state baseball title for the first time in 27 years. Williamsburg Academy baseball fans could not have asked for a better and more entertaining season.
The SCISA AA Baseball Championship Series generated much excitement as Williamsburg Academy and Lee Academy from Bishopville gave the standing-room-only crowd all the thrills they could stand. Fans witnessed an offensive slugfest at the first game of the series played at The Corral. The 18-5 Cavaliers and the 16-6 Stallions battled two hours and forty-five minutes, putting on a hitting display that saw record hits and homeruns for both teams.
Before the Williamsburg Academy Booster Club could put chili on a hot dog, the Cavaliers put a five spot on the board in the top of the first inning. Responding in the bottom of the inning, the Stallions plated three behind Blaine McFaddin and Henry Swicord’s timely hits. Four runs later in the bottom of the second, the seesaw battle had just begun. Ahead 9-6 in the top of the fourth, Lee Academy displayed the deep talent and excellent coaching that enabled them to play for six out of the last seven State Championships. Lee scored four runs in the inning to take back the lead 10-9. Adding three more in the fifth inning, the Cavaliers appeared to be poised to take Game One. However, the bottom of the fifth saw the Stallions perform their second major comeback of the game with hitting perfection to tie the score at 13. A scoreless sixth, pitched by sophomore Holden Baylor, led to a two-run bottom of the inning. Boyd Casselman lined a sacrifice fly to right field that scored what would be the winning run. Joe Kellahan came in for the save, Baylor got the win, and the Stallion fans collectively sighed with relief and enjoyed carrying the momentum of the series.
Game Two, played in Bishopville, saw both teams leave their bats in the batting cages as the two starting pitchers continuously kept the opposing hitters off balance with their approach. WA managed to scratch one across in the top of the first with a lead-off walk to Stone Robert “Bubby” Coward, followed by a bunt for a hit by Joe Kellahan. Next at bat, Blaine McFaddin’s apparent double play-ground ball ended with an errant throw to first, which scored Coward. The Cavaliers skirted one across in the bottom of the third on a one-out error, stolen base, and two passed balls. Tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth, the Stallions threatened again. With two outs and runners on first and second, the Cavaliers chose to put heavy-hitter McFaddin on and load the bases. The move backfired as McCullum walked Boyd Casselman to give the Stallions the lead 2-1. Next at bat, Henry Swicord laced what was sure to be an inning-ending ground ball, only to see it skirt by a Cavalier infielder, resulting in two more Stallion runs. When the smoke cleared, Williamsburg’s boys were up 4-1 with 9 outs left for the big trophy. The mental toughness of David Rankin’s Cavaliers showed as they small-balled a run across in the bottom half of the fifth to make the score 4-2. After a scoreless sixth, Lee Academy changed pitchers and sailed through the top of the seventh unscathed. In the bottom of the seventh, Kellahan walked the leadoff batter but retired the second batter on a fielders’ choice to Ryan Corey. Forced to make a pitching change due to pitch count rules, Coach Tyler Boyd called up freshman Greyson Moore to close out the series and the season. After striking out the first batter he faced, Moore walked the next batter to bring the winning run to the plate. With two outs and runners on first and second, Lee Academy’s two-hole batter nubbed a slow roller towards third and beat out the throw on a very close play at first. The Stallions found themselves in the bottom of the seventh, bases loaded, two outs, and a heavy hitter at the plate for the Cavaliers. On a 2-2 pitch, Moore delivered – forever etching the teams’ history in place with an outside fastball that was swung on and missed by the Cavalier.
After the celebratory dogpile, the Stallions captured their first State Baseball championship in 27 years and the third in the school’s 50+ year history. Congratulations to Head Coach Tyler Boyd and his assistants Michael Newell and Zach Graham on a job well done. Special congratulations to the young men on the Stallion team, who will have life-long memories of their hard work and devoted hearts paying off. They gave the fans an excellent performance in the state championship series, a shiny trophy, and 14 of the most stress-filled innings of baseball we’ve seen in close to three decades.
2021 Williamsburg Academy Stallions
In No Particular Order
Conrad Balder Holden Baylor
Boyd Casselman Ryan Corey
Stone Robert “Bubby” Coward Lee Holliday
Brock Hundley Connor Kellahan
Joe Kellahan Will McCutchen
Blaine McFaddin Greyson Moore
Heath Moore Billy Price
Josh Stone Landon Strong
Henry Swicord Ty Wadford
Austin Wheeler