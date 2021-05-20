Spiritual Corner; Brother Lee Green and Mother Dora Green, Biography

Brother Lee Green, 91, and his wife Mother Dora Green, 87, are St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church most senior members. They knew each other before moving to Troy New York. Mother Dora Green relocated from Greeleyville to Troy New York at the age of 19. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. She was baptized and became a member of Pine Grove AME Church located in Manning. She attended church regularly and participated in church service and various activities. She continued her spiritual life in New York, where she became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Her first job after arriving in New York was with a shirt factory. Her prayers and search for a job or assignment according to God's calling finally came to pass. She accepted a position with Eden Park Nursing Home for 20 years. Mother Dora and Brother Lee Green decided that they would return back home to Greeleyville. Mother Dora returned home to Greeleyille in 1985. She continued her career as a health care provide at a nursing home in Kingstree until her retirement in 1994.
Brother Lee Green gave his life to Christ at the age of 14. He was baptized and became a member of St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church in Greeleyville, where he served until he moved to Troy New York in 1954. His earlier years at St. John 4-B included performing with the 4-B Choir, and various quartet groups. Upon his arrival in Troy New York, he attended and became a member of St. Paul
Baptist Church. During his tenure at St. Paul Baptist Church he served as a Deacon, Trustee Board member and father of St. Paul Baptist Church. His employment in the Greeleyville community consisted of farm work and other forms of manual farm work labor. After relocating to Troy New in 1954, he was employed by a foundry company as a caster of wheels for trains. He returned to Greeleyville after many years of service with various companies, he sought employment in Williamsburg County after returning home and was successful. He accepted a job with Kingstree Dry Cleaning where he remained until he retired in 1996. Brother and Mother Green's life can be used to serve a great and almost perfect love story. They met in Greeleyville and journey/relocated to New York at different time frame. Join the same church, got married in New York in the fall of 1954. Raised a family while living in New York by the grace of God, from their union in marriage two daughters, Katherine and Dorothy. Mother and Brother Green love to praise the Lord and they love walking and gardening. Their favorite hymn is Hold to God Unchanging Hands.
Biography of Margaret York
Margaret York was called to serve and perform the ultimate role of a natural mother as a result of being the second oldest of nine children. Prior to this point in Sister Margaret's life, she enjoyed attending school and church. She attended Williamsburg Training School from the first through sixth grade. She also attended Mt. Zion AME Church regularly and became a member of Mt. Zion AME Church in 1957. During the fall of 1957 Sister Margaret responded obediently to her mother's request to withdraw from school to provide home care, direction and supervision for her six younger sisters as a result of her mother inability to perform the full range of the household work, daily cooking, cleaning and all other house care responsibilities required to a full-time mother. Sister Margaret's life changed from big sister to caretaker, matron and matriarch of the York family and household. After Sister York's mother death, she continued to provide the total responsibility of caring for her father, oldest brother and six younger sisters. She continued to care for the entire family until all of her sisters grew into adulthood and moved on with their lives. At this time Margaret found herself alone. After putting her life on hold from the age of 12 years old as she's now well into her late 20s. She decided that it was her time to shine, to pick up from where she left off after withdrawing from Williamsburg Training School in 1957 at the age of 12.
Instead of returning to school or continuing her education through adult education programs, Margaret prayed and remained steadfast in her faith, belief and trust in the Lord to show her the way and direct her path. She followed her instinct (the voice of the Lord) and applied for a job at Williamsburg Training School (C.E. Murray) High School as a cook. She was hired and proudly accepted the position as a cook and worked for Williamsburg Training School approximately eight years. She retired from WTS due to medical restriction, which prohibited her from performing the full range of duties as a cook. She believed that God gave her a second chance to serve her community in a manner that was and will always be necessary in the fulfillment of his purpose for all creation. Sister Margaret's life since retirement continues to focus on doing God's work and carry out his ministry wherever she goes. Sister Margaret is currently a member of the St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist, where she is actively involved. She is a trustee (Sexton), member of the choir, usher board and vice president of the missionary board. Besides church, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sister Margaret is the glue that keeps the entire family together as one link of chain. All of her nephews, nieces and sisters call her mama or granny. Sister Margaret's favorite hymn is May the Work I've Done Speak for Me.