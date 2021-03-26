Silk: Caroline’s Story begins a tragic Lowcountry saga debut historical novel set in Kingstree

SAVANNAH, GA, — Silk: Caroline’s Story is the first installment of a historical fiction trilogy set in Kingstree. Readers will experience romance, laughter, and tragedy in this Lowcountry emotional rollercoaster. Caroline Corbett is ready for the 20th century, excited to find work and meet new people, but she gets more than expected when a rough-hewn farmer and a small-town doctor both engage her affections. She must choose between the two, but in doing so she fails to consider the girl Jessie, a young sociopath riddled with jealousy. Before long astonishing and horrifying events are set into motion.
The author, Sophia Alexander, graduated magna cum laude from the College of Charleston and is a long-time member of the Savannah Writers Group. Her narratives have appeared in local anthologies, and she won the Savannah Authors 2017 Short Story Contest. Visit authorsophiaalexander.blogspot.com to receive sample chapters of Silk or to contact her regarding book events.
According to one reviewer: “The author does a fantastic job of transporting the reader to a different time and place, bringing to life rich, believable characters that you truly come to care about… Simply put, Silk is superb.”