Sheriff's Office presents active shooter class

A video started the class. An active shooter is moving from aisle to aisle as he hunts down victim after victim. He had no other purpose than to kill anyone in front of him. He was very successful. According to the FBI, an active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. The FBI has designated 28 shootings in 2019 as active shooter incidents.
Knowing what to do when a threat is in process, such as the man randomly shooting strangers in the store, is a defence mechanism that everyone should be equipped with. The members of the Professional Women’s Organization met May 25, at the Clemson Extension Office in Kingstree to hear proven methods on how to approach such a threat, and increase one’s chance of survival.
Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cheyenne Monteith and Capt. Sherod Timmons presented the Active Shooter class to the group. The class included many aspects, some of which one might not think of. The lessons learned included the Avoid, Deny, Defend concept (hide, deny the shooter access if possible and you have the right to defend yourself) as well as other strategies to survive and also what to expect once law enforcement arrives. The class was informative and provided a wealth of knowledge in the event such a horrifying scenario should unfold.
The Sheriff’s Office has been training and meeting with local churches, schools and businesses for several years. Anyone interested in scheduling a class can contact Capt. Timmons or Sgt. Monteith at (843) 355-6381.