"Share Tables" at KHS School cafeteria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the S.C. Department of Education, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourage schools to prevent food waste through menu planning and "offer versus serve." Schools also are encouraged to manage unwanted items from students by setting up "share tables".
JanakiKutty Vipindas, Kingstre High School Biology Teacher, had the opportunity to write the grant offered by DHEC. Kingstree High School received a $1500 grant in October 2020 beginning of the school year to set up share tables.
They have used the grant by purchasing two coolers/refrigerators for both campuses at KHS. This will keep the extra food they can store and give to the students who are in extra need.
Special thanks to Ms. Nicole for the follow-up in each stage of implementation and to Mr. Snider and Ms. Giles Nicole for their help in implementing "Share Tables" in the KHS school cafeteria.