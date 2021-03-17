SCTEA 2021 Educator of the Year winners announced

The South Carolina Technical Education Association is a professional association of technical education personnel and others interested in post secondary technical education. The purpose of the SCTEA is to further the mission of the SC Technical College System and the welfare of its members. Each year, they present the Educator of the Year award to three winners from each technical college to individuals who exemplify outstanding service and achievement in the categories of faculty, staff and administration. The winners of this award from Williamsburg Technical College are Alexis DuBose (administration), Chelsie Smith (faculty) and Kimberly Landreth (staff). These individuals demonstrate professionalism in the workplace and leadership qualities among their peers. They support the philosophy and goals of the college system and are involved in the day-to-day efforts of the college. Williamsburg Technical College is proud to announce these winners.