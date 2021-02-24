School District presented Image Award

The Williamsburg Home Town Chamber Image Award winner for the month of January is the Williamsburg County School District. The school district represents eleven schools and one adult education program under the leadership of Superintendent, Dr. Rose Wilder. Dr. Wilder was appointed by State Superintendent, Molly Spearman in April 2018 to lead the district after the State declared the district in a state of emergency. Dr. Wilder and her team have worked hard to correct the areas of concerns and to enhance the district overall.
There are 536 employees in the district, this is a reduction from 627 employees in 2018 when Dr. Wilder was appointed. As of December 2020, there and 3,200 students in the district. When asked what makes the school district special, Dr. Wilder says “Oh, the students! We have a very unique student body and of course our staff.” Some schools within the district are offering unique courses since being awarded various grants focusing on robotics, drone training certification, and aerospace at two of the middle schools.
Recently, the district has faced many challenges since the onset of the pandemic. The first issue being some of the students did not have Internet access at home. Once the State provided hotspot service, it allowed the option of virtual learning for all students.
When school opened on September 8, 2020, parents had the option of virtual or face-to-face learning. When they closed for Christmas holidays, there were 905 students in face-to-face learning and the remaining students were virtual.
Since January 4th all students have been virtual due to the rise in the positive cases in the area. When Dr. Wilder was asked what the next five years could hold from the district, she mentioned a magnet school for the arts and Montessori pre-school. In a Montessori classroom, the students are given opportunities to practice, review, or move forward based on their own interests and capabilities. Another exciting possibility is future restructuring of the district which could possibly combine at least two of the high schools. Nothing is finalized at this time, but it is being discussed within the district.
The image award is presented to recognize the district’s new automated signage at each school, the new fencing at the district office, the improved maintenance of the grounds at the schools and the district office property. Thanks to Williamsburg County School District for keeping the area beautiful and for being a Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber member.