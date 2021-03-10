School district awarded grant

Williamsburg County School District has been awarded a USDA Rural Development grant for $792,441.00. Jennifer Holliday, WCSD Director of Fine Arts wrote and submitted the grant on behalf of the district. According to Holliday, this Rural Development investment will be used to establish a distance learning system to make dual enrollments available to students at colleges and universities in Williamsburg County. It will also expand Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives for 3,700 students and provide training for teachers in Greeleyville, Hemingway, Lane, Kingstree, Salters, and Stuckey. There are 9,116 residents of the county, who will benefit from the grant.
The new distance learning equipment at each site will be fixed-site implementations and will be used for multiple purposes:
•Provide distance-learning instruction to students
•Provide professional development and continuing education courses
•Provide community courses for basic education and career and health awareness
•Virtual field trips for immersion with curriculum
•Provide additional course offerings to students
•Provide enhanced STEM initiatives for all students
•Provide targeted professional development for district teachers to ensure the use of best practices for distance learning
•Provide professional development for district teachers to meet the requirements of and to develop strategies to teach STEM curriculum, such as Project Lead the Way, Computer Science and Engineering, ensuring that every educator K-12 is committed in preparing students to be college and career ready
•Parent/Community Centers developed at each school site.