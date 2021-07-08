SCDPS reports ten killed on South Carolina roadways July 2, 2021, to July 5, 202

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of 10 persons killed on South Carolina roadways during the weekend period beginning Friday, July 2, at 6:00 p.m. until Monday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m. In comparison, a preliminary number of eleven persons were killed during the Independence Day Holiday period beginning Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.
For additional details about these fatalities, please view the most recent Weekend Report at https://fatality-count-scdps.hub.arcgis.com/pages/weekend-report
Please note that these numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. July 5, 2021. For confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office.
