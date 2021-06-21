Salters student graduates from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind

SPARTANBURG, SC – Vanessia Sanders of Salters graduated from the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) today. She is bringing home the school’s Fine Arts Student of the Year Award and the Dunbar Scholarship.
Vanessia plans to major in business and management at Florence Darlington Technical College and then attend a four-year college to earn a degree in psychology.
A very active student, Vanessia worked at Vocational Rehabilitation, job shadowed, and participated in employability training while attending SCSDB. She was homecoming queen and earned awards in goalball, cheerleading, chorus, and Technology Olympics. She also participated in the welcoming committee, braille club, Do-Good-Feel-Good Club, and Leo Club, a youth organization of Lions Club International.
“I like the teachers and how patient they are with me and my vision,” said Vanessia. Her teachers praised her for learning to self-advocate and to ask for assistance when needed.
Vanessia is the daughter of Joey and Linette Sanders of Conway, SC.
