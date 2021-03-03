Salters native earns Doctorate

Ernestine Young graduated with a Doctorate in Education Administration and Leadership from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, on December 13, 2020. Twelve conferred candidates received a Doctor of Philosophy from the College of Education. Dr. Young’s post-secondary educational career includes A Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of South Carolina, Education Certification from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Master in Education from Cambridge College, Cambridge Massachusetts, Master’s Degree in Education Administration & Supervision from The Citadel, Charleston, and an Educational Specialty Degree also from the Citadel.
Dr. Young lives in the Salters Community near Highway 521. She is the daughter of the late Ernest Jr. and Mary Lee Young. She is a graduate of the formerly known Williamsburg High School.
Dr. Young is employed with the Williamsburg County School District in the Office of State and Federal Accountability Programs. Before this position, she was the Director of Early Childhood Programs and served in many other capacities which included: Coordinator of Gifted and Talented, Social Studies and Physical Education, Parenting, Read to Succeed, Summer School Reading Camp, a Reading Recovery Interventionist through Clemson University, Elementary Teacher and a Special Education Resource Teacher. She worked as an Adult Education instructor, and an Adjunct Instructor for Limestone College at the Kingstree and Florence sites.
Dr. Young accomplishments include: Teacher of the Year at Greeleyville Elementary, Williamsburg County District Teacher of the Year, served on the State Department Social Studies Textbook Adoption Committee and the State Department 4K Curriculum Committee, co-presenter at the National Formative Assessment Conference, and presenter at the Read to Succeed Summer Camp Symposium.
Dr. Young’s hobbies include reading, meeting others, singing, and motivating students. Her motto is: Hard Work Pays Off!