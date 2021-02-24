Rush to speak at summit

The 31st annual South Carolina Rural Summit will be held March 1-2. The Summit is hosted by the S.C. Department of Commerce & SCETV and will be presented live from SCETV’s studios. Amoira Siobhan Rush, a C.E. Murray High School alumnae, is scheduled to speak at 10:10 a.m. on March 1.
Rush was named a 2018 Gates Millennium Scholar. The prestigious Gates Scholarship is a highly selective, full scholarship for exceptional, Pell-eligible, minority, high school seniors to attend a university of their choice.
Registration for the summit is free. For more information visit sccommerce.com/events/2021.